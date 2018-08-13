Women Addicted To Drugs In Punjab Are Not Seeking Help Due To Social Stigma, Studies Say

Recent studies have found that the number of women addicted to drugs in Punjab is ‘alarmingly’ rising but due to social stigma and lack of exclusive facilities, they are not seeking help. Though there are 31 government centers in Punjab only one is exclusively for women, in Kapurthala, set up in 2017.

“On the basis of clinical experience, I can safely say that the problem of drug abuse among women is increasing in Punjab. The national survey on drug abuse happened around 15 years back, where there was no mention of females, but now their numbers are figuring in surveys, which itself is indicative of the rising problem of drug abuse,” Dr. Subodh B.N. from the Department of Psychiatry in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh said.

“While 15 years back, we used to hardly see any drug-related cases of females, of late we are treating 15-20 women patients per annum. Moreover, amid fear of stigma most women do not come forward for treatment, which means the actual numbers are likely to be higher. These rising numbers is indeed worrying. An urgent attention is required to address the problem,” he added.

Published in March 2018, the study ‘Epidemiology of Substance Use and Dependence in the State of Punjab’, by the faculty of PGIMER, points out that almost 4.1 million people in Punjab have been used one licit or illicit substance at least once in their lifetime of which 4 million were men and around 0.1 million were women.

Licit substances consist of alcohol and tobacco, and illicit substances are opioids, cannabinoids, inhalants, stimulants, and sedatives of which opioids (heroin, smack, crude opium, poppy husk etc) were by far the most commonly used illicit drugs. As per ICD-10 criteria, 2,02,817 males and 10,658 females were found to be ‘lifetime dependent’ on opioids, wherein the latter figures are seen by experts as needing urgent attention.

Even the Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey (PODS) 2014-15, found that 1% of females are opioid dependants.

“The figures of this study seem to be the micro-tip of an iceberg, as these were cases that came at least once to the treatment facility. So we can very well imagine that there must be a large number which never ever sought any help,” Dr. Sandeep Bhola, associated with Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment in Kapurthala, said. “The two main reasons for this seem to be social stigma and lack of exclusive facilities for females.”

Punjab has only one de-addiction center for women in Kapurthala, where 15 women have undergone treatment since July 2017. “Two women are currently under treatment. If more such centers are opened, it will help address this rising problem,” said Dr. Bhola.

The Navjivan rehabilitation center at Daulatpur in Patiala, which caters only to males, has been receiving many queries on the treatment of female drug addicts. “Only last month a woman aged around 35 had come to our center for consultation. She was addicted to opioid substances and belonged to a conservative family. Females from liberal family backgrounds also get in touch with us for treatment,” said Rohit Puri, the in charge of the center.

H/T: The Hindu

Image used for representation purposes only