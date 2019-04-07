Women Across India March Together And Speak Out Against The Current Environment Of Hate And Violence

On April 4, women from over 140 cities across India came out on the streets to march against the current regime and the environment of hate and violence. The march was organized by various women’s organizations, NGOs, and unions in their respective cities.

Anuradha, who runs a start-up called Dehaat India, that showcases the artwork of rural women, says, “Hatred comes in many different shapes and sizes. One may talk about nationalism and that becomes hateful or one may talk about identity and there’s hate to be found there as well.

This occurs especially if one is not open to diverse people and ideas and this is what has been happening in the last five years. It’s not as if this didn’t happen before but in the last 5 years people have started wearing bigotry on their sleeves. They’re presenting hatred as something so beautiful, like you have to have a lot of hate in your heart in order to showcase your love for your country, which is such a rubbish thing.

This March wasn’t about women’s issues. It was about women standing up for everything that’s wrong. And everything, be it discrimination, patriarchy, or casteism, everything exists because we cannot let go of our privilege and hate.”

These marches weren’t the typical ones that we generally see. Instead of the focus being on what they were against, the women chose to focus on what they were for instead. “I feel there was a very strong stance being taken against the hate politics in the country but also it wasn’t expressed in the usual vitriolic way, there was a lot of dancing, singing, a celebration about the positive things about our diversities.

While taking a stance against these politics, it focused on what we as citizens should do. Slogans said vote for equality, vote for diversity and vote for peace. Especially in this environment of blame games that go on between the two political parties without either of them taking any responsibility, just saying ‘you are bad, you are bad’, and not really pushing for resolution, it was nice to see this aspect of a march,” says Dana Roy, an art and music teacher from Kolkata.

The vibe of these marches was a very safe one where all around there was a sense of belonging, a feeling of solidarity for each other. Anuradha says, “I despise crowds and am very uncomfortable around them, even if it’s a family wedding. But while we were marching together, this has probably been the safest crowd I’ve been a part of ever.”

One such incident of togetherness and solidarity, Dana says, “was when we marching past a mosque and the Azaan was going on, immediately all the singing and the shouting of slogans stopped. We had a loudspeaker and that also felt silent to be respectful of the Azaan. There was a different sort of silent electricity at that moment and it made me feel that we are actually marching for a purpose and not just making noise and making everyone uncomfortable.”

These marches were organized to combat the current environment of hate and these women made efforts to not focus on only that one aspect. It is easy to spread around discontentment and unhappiness and extra efforts were taken to ensure that nobody was inconvenienced during the marches, after all the best way to combat hate is love and acceptance.

Soumita Das, a disability rights activist, who was also involved in the organizational process and witnessed firsthand the preparations that went on, explains, “One of the major things was to take permission from the police so as to do things the proper way.

Second, for people like us with disabilities, having cars allowed was very important to take part in the march. There were lots of people there who were beyond a certain age who wouldn’t be able to complete the entire stretch, so cars were important because even if they can’t do the entire stretch people want to join.

The third thing we focused on was water. One organization made sure that there was water available in an open van. The placement of the van and where it would go along with the marchers was discussed.”

Many more things are required to organize a gathering of such large numbers but these three things were focused on especially to ensure things ran smoothly and everybody was as comfortable as possible. Traffic wasn’t halted for the march and the people were marching on the side of the road so as to not be in the way of commuters.

The current environment of hate wasn’t the only issue raised during the marches. Any issue that concerned the citizens of India was spoken about. Everybody marching out there had their own reasons for doing so and journalist Deborah Grey says, “I was marching to highlight how feminism needs to be trans-inclusive. Trans-women are women and cannot be excluded from feminism. I wore an equality badge. The rights of the LGBTQIA+ community are very close to my heart and I believe all of us; cis-gendered, gender-fluid and trans-gender people, heterosexuals, homosexuals, bisexuals and pan-sexuals… all need to work together to support and empower each other. I was also walking to demand justice for the murders of rationalists and journalists. I was fortunate enough to interact with the late Gauri Lankesh during my formative years and her cold blooded killing by right wing extremists left a void that can never be filled.”

A student activist from JNU, Swati Singh adds, “Funding has been cut off for women centers in colleges as stated in a new UGC circular. Our education budget has also been reduced to 3% only. If you aren’t allotting proper funds to the education system what will the children and youngsters learn?”

Soumita was also marching with a purpose, ”Why I really wanted to be there is that people with disabilities are not seen as a part of society much, it’s as if we’re forgotten. Its not like the previous government was pro disability but at least I did not hear them mock disability, and the prime minister’s recent statements haven’t induced a feeling of safety amongst us people with disabilities. That was one reason why I wanted to come forward, as a woman, of course, but also as a woman with disability.”

As stated previously, this wasn’t just a march against an issue, it was a march to focus on what can be done and what we as citizens should be doing to ensure that such a situation does not arise again by choosing our candidates wisely.

Swati says, “This current government is absolutely against dissent and we need to ensure that a democratic government is elected which believes in the constitution and grants us our rights.”

Anuradha elaborates, “We need to look at the future that we want for our kids. Do we want to raise our children in an environment of hate? We need to vote locally because we choose locally the right MP from our constituency. It has nothing to do with the Rahuls and the Modis of the world; it also doesn’t have much to do with who takes a better stand against Pakistan. It has to do with what this MP is going to do in my constituency and and how are they going to represent us in the parliament. We need to focus on building the right sort of Parliament because this is more than a fight between two people at the top, because the opposition is as important as the ruling party.”

Dana says, “The narrative of the language that the ruling party has taken has made it seem like the people who are asking for accountability are anti-national and this is not right. At the end of the day those leaders are here to serve the people and if the people feel a certain way they should be open enough to at the very least acknowledge those voices, regardless of whether they agree or not. It is important we say that we’re not going to fall for the brainwash where we are pitted against each other, where communal violence or hatred against another country is what is fed to us before the elections. Don’t fall for this, question if any policies for the betterment of our people have been implemented or not.”