Woman Used As Honey Trap, And Then Raped, Speaks Volumes About State Of Women In India

Amidst all the incidents of sexual violence and assaults on women, the country seems to have hit a precipice. To add to it, inaction on the part of the administration has only augmented the situation further. The latest rape incident from Mathura just brings to light how the state of women in the country keeps getting deteriorated.

A 24-year-old woman was used as a honey trap by a Noida property dealer and was then raped when the situation got out of hand last Saturday. Surendra Gurjar is the Noida property dealer who tried to use the girl as a honey trap to blackmail Salman Malik and get back Rs 10 lakh that he had lent to him 3 years ago.

Gurjar knew the girl’s family and had helped her in getting a job at a chartered accountant’s firm. He asked her to accompany Malik to Agra and trap him so as to get some ‘cozy pictures’ clicked with him. Gurjar would have later used the pictures to blackmail Malik.

Things, however, went horribly wrong for the girl when Malik along with his friend raped her in his car. The incident took place near Krishnanagar area of Mathura, which is 15km off the Yamuna Expressway. The woman raised a complaint right after the incident but didn’t make any mention of Gurjar.

The cops later checked her phone and found out the woman had made 72 phone calls to Gurjar the night before the incident. They approached her again and that is when she broke down and revealed that Gurjar had threatened to kill her younger brother if she named him in the FIR.

As per a report by The Times of India, Mathura SP Shravan Kumar Singh said, “Her medical examination has revealed genital injuries. The DNA samples of the accused have been sent for tests.”

“The survivor belongs to Baghpat and her father is a farmer. She got the job in the CA’s company with the help of Gurjar and was staying in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida,” added the SP.

Turns out that Gurjar had loaned Rs. 10 lakh to Malik three years ago and was to receive a sum of Rs. 30 lakhs along with interest in return. That, however, never happened and the two cheques of Rs 10 lakh that Malik gave him a year ago bounced. That is when he decided to set up the trap.

Gurjar had promised the survivor that everything will go as planned if she followed the instructions. He, however, didn’t even receive her calls when she called him after the incident. Gurjar was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The problem, however, is that arresting these men who treat women as commodities that they can buy and sell and use as they please would do nothing if a strong example is not set by giving the right kind of punishment.

H/T: The Times of India