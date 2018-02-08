Woman Says Actor Jeetendra Sexually Assaulted Her 47 Years Ago When She Was 18

A woman on Wednesday sent a two-page-long complaint to the Himachal Pradesh police online, seeking the registration of an FIR against actor Jeetendra for a case of “sexual assault” that occurred almost 50 years ago. The woman said that she was 18 and the actor 28 when the assault occurred.

The woman alleged that the assault happened in 1971, when the actor had arranged for her along with her father to join him on the sets of his movie. The complaint said, “Respondent (Kapoor) brought me to his hotel room which contained two separate beds. Tired from the journey I went to sleep in the far bed.” The actor later joined the two beds as per the complaint and sexually assaulted her while drunk. After assaulting her, Jeetendra again separated the two beds and left her alone.

Jitendra’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has denied the allegations and called them baseless and fabricated. According to The Times Of India, he said, “Foremost my client categorically denies any such incident. Even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any court or police after a span of almost 50 years.”

SP Khushal Sharma confirmed that a complaint has been received, the validity of which is yet to be verified.

