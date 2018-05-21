Woman Sarpanch Bhakti Sharma Gives Us Reasons To Leave Cities For Village Life

“Around March 8, everyone starts talking and doing something about women’s empowerment. No one can empower women. Women have to empower themselves on their own and they are doing it. So, it’s not the real issue, Gender Equality is.”

Bhakti Sharma, the Sarpanch of Barkhedi Abdulla village near Bhopal, started off our conversation with this thought. And, in the next line, she cleared why she had agreed to give this interview.

“I don’t want to tell my story to people so that I become famous and everyone will know my name. I want to share my story so I can become an inspiration for other girls, and they say, “Bhakti Sharma did this and didn’t give up, so I, too, can do it. I won’t give up!””

I was very excited to talk and explore her journey from Bhopal to the United States to becoming the Sarpanch of a village near Bhopal. But, her opening lines caught me off guard and I swear I forgot what all I had to ask.

Mindlessly turning the pages to read out the questions I had prepared for her, I blurted, “I’m sorry. Just give me two minutes.” *never happened before*

After regaining some composure, I asked, “How and when did you decide to contest for the Sarpanch post?”

“Our family business is also farming and my father and grandfather have always been involved in social work. Even my mother took care and supported the helpers of the house in every way possible. She had been the biggest motivation and inspiration in my life. I always knew that I wanted to do something for the people around me, but, wasn’t sure what,” she confided.

After completing Masters in Political Science in Bhopal, she moved to Texas, the U.S., where she stayed with her relatives.

So why did she come back?

“I am the only daughter in my entire family. And, while my uncle wanted me to stay with them and work in Texas, my father called me and said, “Why don’t you come back. Spend some time there, explore the place but return to your country afterward.” He assured me that he would help me in whatever field I wanted to work,” answered Bhakti.

“I guess, this is when I decided to move back to India.”

After coming back, she was working to set up an NGO to help the urban women.

“I wanted to address the issues of upper and upper-middle class women as I think their problems are never spoken about. However, I got the news that the elections for the Barkhedi Sarpanch would be soon happening and that’s when I decided, “Ab toh sarpanch banana hi hai.” The idea of working at the grassroots level and helping the women was what motivated me to contest for the post,” she revealed.

“My father supported me immensely,” she added.

I further inquired about her election campaign and what all changes did she have in mind while contesting for the post.

Interestingly, Bhakti never made any promises while campaigning. “The biggest issue is that people want to work at the ground level by looking at it from the urban perspective, which will never work. You have to be like them, sit with them, eat with them, and talk to them in the way they feel comfortable. We have to understand their issues from their point of view and this is exactly what I did during the campaign,” she confided.

When asked about the most memorable moment during the campaign, she exclaimed, “Ahh! It was when I understood the value of Rs. 100. While campaigning, my sneakers got torn. After walking a few miles, I met a guy named Saket. He said, “I’m a big supporter of you and want you to win the election,” and started checking his pockets. He only had 100 rupees which he gave to me as his blessing. I remember that at home, I didn’t feel like eating anything because I thought that he had only 100 rupees with him and his family would probably have to sleep without any food today.”

“It was then, I realized that in the cities, we take everything for granted. And, the people in villages wear their pride and dignity as their most prized possessions.”

Wow, isn’t this a lesson we all should learn from Saket?

What’s your vision for the future of Barkhedi Abdulla?

As I said earlier, people living in the villages want a life with dignity above all. They have such huge lands in their villages and yet they are grounded. But, when they come to the cities they are shunned and looked down upon. So, I don’t want to turn Barkhedi in a city for sure. I want that Barkhedi should have all the basic facilities needed for a quality and sustainable living. I want to see women working. We want to generate skill based employment opportunities so that it can become a viable market. Second, I want to promote Rural Tourism. The Urban and Rural divide is only increasing and to narrow the gap, it is imperative that the urban youth come and experience the lifestyle of the village. And, most importantly, I want to focus on the digital education and quality healthcare facilities.

We have devised many plans which will soon be executed to make all of these a reality.

I am sure! Talking about the Urban and Rural divide, what do you think the cities can learn from the villages as the latter are self-sufficient and balanced?

Ohh, there are the enormous number of things that they can learn from the villages! This is one of the reasons I am promoting rural tourism to encourage the students and the youth to come and stay in the villages for a short while.

First, they’ll understand the happiness in small things.

Second, they’ll know how to UTILIZE and NOT consume things as Consumption is a negative word in my understanding.

Third, they’ll understand the importance of joint family and the joy of living in one. They’ll also gain an insight of interdependent living.

Fourth, People in villages are so fit and healthy. They don’t have diseases and health problems like the people in the cities. Their lifestyle in itself is a big example.

Also, I think the urban youth are becoming more and more demanding and less grateful. In villages, you’ll see children helping their parents in every which way. They are so high in morals and ethical values and that’s the thing the kids in the cities need to learn from them.

Wow, surely, we all need to go back to our roots! Share with us the initiatives you’ve undertaken as the Sarpanch of the village.

Demonetisation came into effect just a few months back, but, every household in my village had ration cards and bank accounts within 8-9 months after my election in 2015. There are so many initiatives that the Government has devised for the villages but they seldom get implemented in real. I made it a point to implement them in the right way to provide maximum benefit to the people. Be it medical facilities, or housing schemes, we are tirelessly working towards the development of Barkhedi. My stress is on education and I am working to improve the quality of it. We only have school till Std. 8th and we are planning to extend it to Class 10th.

To increase the groundwater level, every house has natural rainwater harvesting system construction. We are also working on ‘Har ghar Nal Jal’ under which every house will have a tap.

It’s just been two years since my appointment but still, I feel I have a lot to do to make Barkhedi a model community for other villages. And, I’m determined to make it one, in my tenure!

Bhakti’s most noted initiative has been ‘Sarpanch Honorarium’ under which, for every girl child born, a monetary amount is given to the family and a tree is planted in the village after her.

Beautiful, isn’t it?

How would you encourage the urban youth to work towards the rural development?

The students studying in the cities must understand the success and growth that they can get while working for the rural development is immense. There are so many innovations you can do in this area. They should make these small communities their lab for innovation, invention, and creative ideas. Also, they must be assured by the Government that their success is guaranteed as it will serve as a motivation for them.

True that!

To know more about Bhakti and explore her personal side, I fired some fun and quick questions at her.

If not a Sarpanch, what would you be?

I love driving, so, maybe a rally driver!

Favorite food from the kitchen of Barkhedi Abdulla?

Daal Baati Churma, Khaare ki Sazi, and gobar ke chulhe ki roti

One side of you that no one knows?

I am very lazy and can’t get up early in the morning which is why I get scolded by my dad. And, I am embarrassed to confess this, but I don’t know how to cook! Please don’t judge me. *giggles*

Why will I judge when my best friend is the alarm snooze. LOL!

The favorite street game you play with the children?

Pakadam Pakdai, Chuppan Chuppai, and Satoliya!

This article was first published on Dec 22, 2017.