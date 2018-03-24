Woman Reporter Harassed By Police During JNU Protest, Journalists Stage Dharna

In JNU students and teachers march against “lack of administrative action” against JNU Professor Atul Johri, who according to the students, often makes “sexually coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her”. Many students were allegedly beaten by the police during the march. And in the ensuing chaos, two media reporters were man-handled by the police.

The two journalists were covering the protests by JNU students yesterday when the police allegedly harassed them. One of them, an Indian Express reporter complained that SHO Vidhyadhar Singh pushed and placed his hand on her chest. He misbehaved with her and another reporter even though they proved their identity as journalists.

“During protest by JNU students, a section of the students became aggressive and tried to push down police barricades. Police had to resort to use of water cannon and few protesters had to be removed from the spot. In this situation, one female journalist has given a complaint of molestation and the same will be enquired into by the vigilance branch for further action,” said the Delhi Police and expressed its ‘deepest apologies’ for the incident.

“Yesterday’s (Friday’s) incident was a very unfortunate one. Our deepest apologies to the media. Our intention wasn’t to obstruct the media from doing its job,” said DCP and Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

Journalists staged a dharna outside Delhi Police Headquarters today to protest against the incident and kept their cameras on the ground as a mark of protest. The Delhi Police said that the photojournalist had been mistaken for a protestor by some female police personnel but assured that it will be taking the matter seriously and have already ordered an inquiry.

“Delhi Police and I personally have always maintained that the media is an integral part of our democracy. We have always provided access to information and at our end have always tried to ensure media personnel covering the police don’t face any problems while doing their job,” said Verma.

A probe has been ordered by the National Commission for Women of alleged manhandling of JNU students and a woman journalist in the march.

H/T: The Indian Express