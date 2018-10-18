Woman Journalist Calls Off Sabarimala Temple Trek After Facing Angry Mob

The strike by protesters at the Sabarimala Temple has taken an ugly turn as the mob resorted to throwing stones at passers-by, police pickets, government vehicles, public transport buses and private cars at Pathanamthitta, Mancheri in Malappuram district, Palakkad, and Sasthamkottai in Kollam district. The protesters are led by the Sabarimala Samrakshna Samiti and have called for a 24-hour state-wide shutdown.

In September this year, the Supreme Court has lifted the ban on entry of women older than 10 and younger than 50 in the Sabarimala temple. The reactions were not welcoming; the right-wing Hindu groups raised agitation to ensure that no woman enters the temple since it opened to devotees for the first time after SC’s decision.

Suhasini Raj, a Delhi-based New York Times journalist, tried trekking to the hill along with a foreign colleague and with the police for protection. But she faced angry devotees who lay on her path at the halfway point at Marakootum, daring her to cross their bodies to reach the temple. The police were unable to do anything, leaving her no choice but to return back.

“I thought things will be smooth after the verdict. I was besieged by a violent mob. They heckled me badly and tried to manhandle me. I wanted to avoid bloodshed,” Suhasini said.

This is not a single incident as on Wednesday, a 45-year-old devotee, Madhavi, from Andhra Pradesh, had to be taken to safety after she was intercepted by a group of men. Also, a young woman from Kerala’s Alappuzha, Liby, was stopped at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal, not allowed to go forward.

H/T: Hindustan Times

