Woman In Uttar Pradesh Assaulted By Mob For Attending Dignity March For Sexual Assault Survivors

From 20th December, women and children, who had faced abuse of any kind in their life, marched from Mumbai and traveled 10,000 km, covering 200 districts in 24 states. Of the thousands who participated in the march, one was a woman from a village in Uttar Pradesh, who participated because her minor daughter is a rape survivor. She was recently beaten by a mob in her village for taking part in the march.

She shared that when she had been at the march with her family, the rape accused had come looking for them at their house and when they returned, they were assaulted, including her two minor daughters and her mother-in-law.

“There were about 35-40 people, mostly relatives of the accused. About a dozen of them hit me on my head repeatedly, until I started bleeding. I am barely able to walk as they hit me on my legs with sticks,” the woman said.

H/T: Huffington Post