Woman Enters Mosque With A Stick And Beats Up Maulvi For Molesting Her 8 Y.O. Daughter

‘As God couldn’t be everywhere, he created the Mother”- a true saying indeed. There is no competing the love or the fierce protective nature of hers where she is ready to stand up against anyone who dares to even touch her child. An apt example of the same, a mother in Pakistan took a stick and beat a Maulavi who molested her 8-year-old daughter.

Not waiting for any authorities, she entered the mosque herself in search of said Maulvi and started thrashing him as she saw him and was soon aided by the men present there, who also thrashed him for his act.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/985511587388813312

The video of the incident went viral on Twitter, with more than 26K retweets, with people applauding her step.

