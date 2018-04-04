Woman Constable Lalita Salve Is Awaiting State Government’s Permission To Undergo A Sex-Change Surgery

For 29-year-old woman constable Lalita Salve, or Lalit, it was around four years ago, when she started noticing changes in her body. After she underwent medical tests, counselling with psychiatrists at JJ hospital, it was found that she had a gender dysphoria abnormality and doctors advised her to undergo a sex reassignment surgery.

After this, she talked to her senior police officials and asked for a medical leave to undergo the surgery.

“I have sought permission for the sex-change surgery, leave for the procedure and to be in service as a male police constable after the surgery,” Salve said. “I consulted doctors at the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for the surgery. They also told me to get the police department’s permission.”

She was turned down by the department as the eligibility criteria for admission of men as constables is different from that of women constables. Following this, she moved the Bombay high court asking for the court to direct the Maharashtra DGP so that it grants her the leave.

Salve was then directed by the court to approach the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal as it is a service matter.

As it was a “rarest of the rare” cases, it needs a policy decision. “So, we referred her case to the government and are hopeful of a positive response,” said a senior official. Salve, posted at Majalgaon police station in Beed, recently met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 21 who assured her that the matter would be resolved urgently.

“After her meeting with the chief minister, we are hopeful that Lalita will get official permission for the surgery, be allowed leave for the medical procedure and that she will be retained in the police force as a male constable,” said Salve’s uncle Arjun Ujagare.

H/T: Hindustan Times