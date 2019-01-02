Woman Accuses Indian Army Of Making Mockery of Her Sexual Harassment Allegations

A year after a 34-year-old woman from Mumbai was molested by Lieutenant Colonel M. Nagaraj during the New Year’s Party at the Officer’s Mess in Kashmir, she has been informed by the Indian Army that the inquiry could “neither prove nor disprove the allegation of molestation.”

In her initial complaint, the woman had accused col. Nagaraj (the accused) of deliberately brushing against her breasts and groping her thrice at the 2018 New Year’s party. In June 2018, the survivor was summoned to multiple COI hearings in which she was asked a number of uncomfortable and irrelevant questions.

She was questioned about the amount of liquor consumed by her and if she was smoking on the day she was allegedly molested. To make things worse, she was even asked which side of her butt was groped by Lt. Col. Nagaraj.

Following the incident, she sent two emails to the Court of Inquiry (COI) in November, asking them to continue her cross-examination, which had been pending since June, via a written questionnaire but there was no response.

In a conversation with HuffPost India, the woman shared that Brigadier V.T. Mathew, Director General Vigilance and Commission, called her husband on November 20 to inform him that her allegation of molestation could not be proved.

She said, “An army officer has been accused of molesting a woman. The officers have been accused of hiding information. And the authorities have not given a fair and equal opportunity to the victim. This is very wrong. Does this not matter to the Chief of Army staff? This is a critical matter. It shows how the India Army takes charges of molestation. They are not serious about it.”

Further on, a WhatsApp message was sent to the complainant by Col Aman Anand, an Army spokesperson, which read, “Army is aware of the case and investigating the details. The army is extremely swift with its judicial process and that’s well known. When such serious allegations are levied, they warrant detailed investigations and since the incident is of a remote and CI affected area, the delays are unavoidable for many reasons. However, I can assure you that the investigation is on, things are progressing and because it’s prejudice, nothing can be divulged. As far as the ethics being followed in the Army, we are unparalleled in upholding the values and courtesies and we take pride in respecting the women in every which way. Errors committed (if at all) by any Army man anywhere, anytime will be singled out and acted upon in a time-bound manner.”

After the decision of the COI, the complainant also questioned the way of inquiry without her being involved through an email to them. She wrote, “On what basis the COI concluded and molestation charges were not proved, when the mere/basic requisite for cross-questioning- the questionnaire was not provided?”

Despite her repeated requests to the army, the complainant has still not received a statement of the accused, statement of witnesses, or any transcripts or video recordings of the proceedings.

Sharing a few more disappointing experiences during the inquiry she mentioned, “At 1.30 am in the night, the conducting officer Lt. Col Yadav, on 9th/10th June hearing, asked us to sign a false document stating that we received the copy of the statement of the witnesses. He reminded us that we are in an army base and just a couple, with 5-6 army men around. Mr. Pravin Kumar, you held up a woman till 1.30 am, are you aware what liability you could attract?”

In another session that lasted for 15 hours, she had to face the accused on a video-conference while she was dealing with a difficult pregnancy and was prescribed bed rest by the doctor. But after five lengthy and stressful COI sessions, she felt that she was risking her pregnancy and she requested a written questionnaire which was not received till November.

“I took a stand for such a long time, during a critical pregnancy, and the army is saying this lady’s charges are false. They are saying that I made up a story. No, I did not,” she said.

She further added, “I don’t want him to get punished this way or that way. I want him to get punished for what he has done. The army cannot deny my charges, you have taken me to a task. You have not taken him to a task. You have dissolved the Court of Inquiry without telling me. There is no one who is replying to my emails. Everyone has disappeared in thin air. This is filth. It’s a rotten pond. It stinks. It is dirty.”

In a response to the inquiry conducted by COI, a retired army colonel said, “If you look at it from a neutral point of view, the army wants to deliver justice, it is easier to do it on procedural lapses rather than the main charge.”

However, on the manner of conducting the inquiry, he said, “No one is behaving properly. No one is trying to bell the cat. Is the case being hushed up? Why have been the details of the proceedings not been shared with the complainant? Is the army cooperating with the police investigation? If the complainant was not behaving properly in court then why were contempt proceedings not initiated?”

Further on, while talking about the inquiry sessions, the retired colonel also shared that it was highly irregular for a COI to extend over multiple sessions and for the complainant to be denied transcripts and video recordings or the proceedings.

“Once you have given the statement when you have been cross-examined, and thereafter you are making a plea that you cannot appear for the COI, the court should have taken due cognizance of the fact and excused you from appearing in the inquiry. Prolonging it for such a long time, inconveniencing the people involved, gives out the ulterior motive of delaying and denying justice,” he said.

However, irrespective of the hassle, the determined complainant does not intend to give up her fight. She shared, “I don’t want to give up at all, even with this four-day-old baby girl of mine, but I will never give up. These guys just cannot be allowed to get away with mistreating a woman. I want him to get punished for the charges of molestation.”

H/T: The Huffington Post

