With Zero Fanfare And A Scarce Crowd, The First Women’s T20 Match Ends With A Victory For Team Trailblazers

Were you aware that yesterday was the first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge that was held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium? Did you know that the match was between Supernovas and Trailblazers and that the latter won by two runs? Nope, I won’t blame you for not knowing this amazing piece of news because unlike men’s T20 cricket, this event was hardly publicized. Zero fanfare and no hype.

“It is really unfortunate that in women’s games we don’t have big crowds but hopefully after tonight’s match the people would come to the stadium and would watch us play,” said Sophie Devine, New Zealand’s all-rounder from the Supernovas team.

“We would love to have big crowds but we know we need to put good performances. The match tonight was fantastic and next two games and the finals would get good crowd,” she added.

This disappointing turnout was despite the likes of women’s cricket wonders like Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Harmanpreet Kaur as well as 12 overseas players participating in it.

