With ‘Women Are Funny’ Series, Mounica Tata Is Challenging Prejudice Against Female Comedians

Just the other day at work, we were discussing how women like Mallika Dua and Kusha Kapila have created their own niche in comedy. There indeed is a certain eccentricity and vitality that women artists bring to comedy. Unfortunately, despite this, women comedians remain highly undervalued and overlooked around the world.

Artist Mounica Tata of Doodleodrama is challenging the same prejudice against female comedians with her ‘Women are funny’ series.

“I’ve heard people say “women are funny” and I’ve always wondered where that is coming from. Because I’ve grown up surrounded by women who are hilarious. Right from my mum to my grannies and aunts,” writes Mounica.

Mounica initiated her series with a doodle of her mom, “Thank you for teaching me how to laugh and to chase happiness always! Without those life lessons, adulthood would have been so grim.”

Here is her mom’s doodle:

Check the rest of the doodles shared by her:

Sumukhi Suresh

Kaneez Surka

Shrishti Dixit

Aayushi Jagad

Aditi Mittal

Mallika Dua

Sofie Hagen

In a chat that IWB had with Monica last year, she shared with us the process of creating her doodles, “I use pencil and paper for my initial rough sketches and later, either take a picture or scan my rough sketches and take it to Adobe Photoshop. I then add layers and use the brush tool to get cleaner, bolder lines, and to add shadows, highlights, and text to it.”