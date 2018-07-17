With ‘Women Are Funny’ Series, Mounica Tata Is Challenging Prejudice Against Female Comedians
- IWB Post
- July 17, 2018
Just the other day at work, we were discussing how women like Mallika Dua and Kusha Kapila have created their own niche in comedy. There indeed is a certain eccentricity and vitality that women artists bring to comedy. Unfortunately, despite this, women comedians remain highly undervalued and overlooked around the world.
Artist Mounica Tata of Doodleodrama is challenging the same prejudice against female comedians with her ‘Women are funny’ series.
“I’ve heard people say “women are funny” and I’ve always wondered where that is coming from. Because I’ve grown up surrounded by women who are hilarious. Right from my mum to my grannies and aunts,” writes Mounica.
Mounica initiated her series with a doodle of her mom, “Thank you for teaching me how to laugh and to chase happiness always! Without those life lessons, adulthood would have been so grim.”
Here is her mom’s doodle:
I’ve heard people say “women aren’t funny” and I’ve always wondered where that is coming from. Because I’ve grown up surrounded by women who are hilarious. Right from my mum to my grannys and aunts. . Also, I’m often asked where I get my sense of humour from, well, it’s from my parents. My dad has a more observational, scarcastic, quick wit kinda humour and my mum has the goofy, punny, childish, easily amused kinda humour. I want to start off #womenarefunny with my mum ♥️ Thank you for teaching me how to laugh and to chase happiness always! Without those life lessons adulthood would have been so grim. . Tag your funny women in the comments please. Let’s once and for all banish this myth that women aren’t funny 🐼 #mymumisfunny #laughter #womencomedians #ysoserious
2,438 Likes, 106 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “I’ve heard people say “women aren’t funny” and I’ve always wondered where that is coming from….”
Check the rest of the doodles shared by her:
Sumukhi Suresh
Women are funny-2 @sumukhisuresh (I want to write some creepy poetry for her here but IF she ever sees this, she might report me!) . This boss lady never fails to crack me up. Tag women who make you laugh! ♥️ #comicistaan #femalecomedians #laughter #yusofunny #womenarefunny #sumukhisuresh #illustration #pushpavalli #parvatibai #kiara #beautyandthefeast #betterlifefoundation
2,917 Likes, 74 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny-2 @sumukhisuresh (I want to write some creepy poetry for her here but IF she ever…”
Kaneez Surka
Women are funny -3 @kaneezsurka Kaneez is lazeez. And I’m sleaze. 🙈 I love everything about this woman ♥️and her laughter induces more laughter. That’s the best part! #womenarefunny #kaneezsurkha #comicistaan #thegeneralfungameshow #womencomedians #india #illustration
1,680 Likes, 12 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -3 @kaneezsurka Kaneez is lazeez. And I’m sleaze. 🙈 I love everything about this…”
Shrishti Dixit
Women are funny -4 @srishtipatch She’s funny, she’s real, and she’s relatable. And someday I’d like to be friends with her. The kinds who have biskut & tea together. Tag women who make you laugh & make this world a slightly better place #womenarefunny #srishtidixit #buzzfeedindia #ysoserious #laughter #weekend #illustration
1,899 Likes, 37 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -4 @srishtipatch She’s funny, she’s real, and she’s relatable. And someday I’d…”
Aayushi Jagad
Women are funny -5 @sluttysavitree Aayushi Jagad. I discovered her on the #queensofcomedy TLC show. And the rest is history 🤣 Tag women who make you go HAHA. #womenarefunny #aayushijagad #illustration #portraits
887 Likes, 20 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -5 @sluttysavitree Aayushi Jagad. I discovered her on the #queensofcomedy TLC…”
Aditi Mittal
Women are funny -6 @addymitzy Aditi Mittal ♥️ Also, she’s launched her merch on @thesouledstore so go check that out too! And don’t forget to tag women who make you smile/laugh 🤗 #aditimittal #womenarefunny #laughter #illustration #portraits
913 Likes, 7 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -6 @addymitzy Aditi Mittal ♥️ Also, she’s launched her merch on @thesouledstore so…”
Mallika Dua
Women are funny -7 @mallikadua Queen bae? Tag your boos and baes, women who make your life a lot less shittier in the comments. Also, if #mallikadua sees this ever, I can tick it off as an achievement! #womenarefunny #makeupdidi #illustration #portraits #laughter
1,524 Likes, 49 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -7 @mallikadua Queen bae? Tag your boos and baes, women who make your life a lot…”
Sofie Hagen
Women are funny -8 @sofiehagendk I know I said I was drawing only Indian women but this is my ONLY non-Indian entry and I just HAD to put her in the series because I have a huge crush on her 🤣 I discovered her on the @theguiltyfeminist podcast and now I’m hooked to her #madeofhuman podcast AND eagerly waiting for her book! She’s hilarious. Boss lady through & through. . I know there are still a lot of funny women out there that I didn’t put on this list. I’ll probably make a list of women who tickle my funny bone silly and put it in my stories? This has been a LOT of fun. I’m not good at caricatures/portrait sort of art but I tried and I think I did alright-ish thank you for all the love. Don’t forget to tell your funny woman how amazing she is ♥️ #womenarefunny #femalecomedians #sofiehagen #danish #guiltyfeminist #portraits
1,123 Likes, 14 Comments – Mounica Tata (@doodleodrama) on Instagram: “Women are funny -8 @sofiehagendk I know I said I was drawing only Indian women but this is my…”
In a chat that IWB had with Monica last year, she shared with us the process of creating her doodles, “I use pencil and paper for my initial rough sketches and later, either take a picture or scan my rough sketches and take it to Adobe Photoshop. I then add layers and use the brush tool to get cleaner, bolder lines, and to add shadows, highlights, and text to it.”
- 0
- 0