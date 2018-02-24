With This Scholarship, Give Your Girl Child The Opportunity To Get Higher Education

People say that India is on the path to being a developed nation but I can’t disagree more. Here a girl is not deemed worthy enough to be provided with an education that’s just considered as a waste of money by many parents. A developed nation? Nope, but with the scholarship titled, “PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child” the bleak scenario can be rectified.

This scholarship of Rs 36,200 for the single girl child is being availed by around 3000 single girl children every year and is given for two years of post-graduation.

The mandatory requirements to avail the same are that the girl has to be a single child or the girl student who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughter. The age limit is 30 years or less. The next guideline is that she has been enrolled in a recognized university’s first-year regular batch and the ones to fall under the category of recognized universities are:

Universities/Institutions/Colleges included under section 2(f) & and 12(B) of UGC Act. Deemed to be Universities included under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and eligible to receive grants-in-aid from UGC. Those Deemed Universities which do not receive funds from the Central/ State Government are not eligible institutions under the scheme. Universities/Institutions/College funded by Central/State Government. Institutes of National Importance

If the girl is not a single child or her admission to PG Course in Distance education mode is not covered under the scheme, then she will not be considered for the scholarship.

Let’s come to the application procedure for which one has to go to the website https://scholarships.gov.in and select ‘UGC Schemes’ there. Click on the ‘apply’ button of the scholarship or select the ‘guidelines’ if you have any confusion as to how to proceed. After ‘apply’ has been selected, a new window will open where the girl student has to fill in her details and register. After this, if all the information provided qualifies as being authentic then she is eligible for the scholarship.

The form is only available online and as per the details on the website, the payment and the duration of the scholarship are as follows:

Payments will be generated on annual basis. Scholarship granted under the scheme will be kept renewed during the period of postgraduate course. But it will be subject to good conduct and maintenance of prescribed attendance. The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of an annual progress report to be granted by the administrative head of the University/ Institution/ College.(E.g.Registrar of a University/ Director of the Institution/ Principal of the College or any other officer designated by them). Students who fail to get promoted to the next class/ level would lose out on the scholarship. Change in course of study will not be permitted.

This scholarship comes as an opportunity for single girl child of underprivileged families to attain higher education and for 2018, the last date of application is February 28.

