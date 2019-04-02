‘With This Ring’ Captures The Life Of Indian Women Boxers And How They Evolved Over Time

Paying a tribute to Indian women boxers, two independent filmmakers from Canada, Ameesha Joshi and Anna Sarkissian, have created a 90 minute-documentary film, With This Ring, which was recently uploaded for public viewing on YouTube.

Filmed over a course of a decade in four countries, the documentary captures the journey of magnificent Mary Kom as the central figure along with Sarita Devi and Chhoto Loura, tracing how the sport has grown over the years in India.

While both Mary Kom and Sarita Devi started their careers in boxing around the same time, rising from poverty at home to becoming successful flagbearers for women’s boxing, the two had a fall out along the way due to increased accusations of favoritism, bribery, and jealousy.

Although women are known to have taken boxing as long as the sport has existed, it was in 2009 when the announcement was made about the inclusion of women’s boxing in Olympic games.

“It’s been encouraging to observe the significant change in society’s acceptance of women in more ‘masculine’ sports, since we began filming in 2006. I think the power of mainstream movies like Mary Kom and Dangal had an impact on changing people’s mindset and are indicators that society is progressing — but I still feel we have a long way to go,” says Ameesha.

Speaking about why the documentary focuses on women boxers, Ameesha said, “I could only imagine the criticism, even ridicule, these young women must have faced, yet, they were winning medals internationally. They were trailblazers in the truest sense. I admired their strength of character and felt a strong desire to make this film and share their stories around the globe.”

“I am fascinated by women’s stories, particularly those that are absent from the mainstream. When I found out about these women, and the unconventional directions they have chosen, I knew they would have interesting stories to share — stories worthy of being made into a documentary,” added Anna.

Talking about how challenging it was to film the documentary, Anna shared that they struggled with funding. “There was nothing easy about making this film. We have worked on this project along with our regular paying jobs for more than 10 years. We worked on it in the evenings and on weekends. We had our ups and downs along the way. When you’re in the thick of it, it can feel hopeless and interminable… We had very little funding.”

While filming the documentary, Anna also pointed out the difference they found out between women boxers from Indian and Canada. “We were quite surprised to see how many resources were being poured into the women’s boxing programme in India, compared with other countries. In Canada, for example, the boxers have no funding. It’s just their hobby. They train at their own gym; they need to find jobs to support themselves, and try to fund-raise to attend competitions. The Indian team has facilities, funding for education, and a generous travel allowance to send a full roster to competitions around the globe. Their Government jobs mean that they have a pension for life, without having to show up for work every day.”

The documentary also showcases how these sports stars have successfully handled motherhood along with their careers. “Two of our characters, Mary and Sarita, married men that champion their careers. Mary’s husband Onler stayed at home to parent their twin boys, so she could continue to train full-time. Sarita continued to work as hard as ever post the birth of her son,” shared Ameesha.

To which Anna added, “Some people say the busier you are, the more you can accomplish. I would imagine Mary has almost no time for herself! Sarita also has a child, and has managed to keep going. Mary and Sarita both have very supportive husbands who have put their own careers on hold to help their wives fulfill their own ambitions.”

H/T: The Hindu