With The Wish To Protect Her Haemophilic Son, Sheetal Helps Several Other Patients As Well

Haemophilia is a disorder common in males caused by a genetic mutation, due to which blood doesn’t clot normally in the body.

A person with this disorder bleeds excessively after any injury. Such patients are advised to use kneepads, elbow pads, helmets or safety belts to avoid injuries.

Sheetal Daghe from Mumbai was devastated when she found that her son Vivek was diagnosed with this disease. A doctor was treating Vivek for diarrhea and in the process, he injected saline in his left hand. Vivek developed severe swelling and that’s when the doctors told Sheetal that he was suffering from haemophilia. He was one month old when diagnosed with this condition in 2009.

“That was the first time I learned about this condition. I had cried so much that day as I could see Vivek was in pain,” she told Hindustan Times.

Over the years, Vivek was rushed to the hospital multiple times to get injections of clotting factor. It was during one of these visits when the doctor suggested Sheetal a cost-effective idea to avoid future injuries for Vivek. He suggested her to make hand-stitched protective pads, which would avoid accidental injury and control blood loss.

The Haemophilia Society of Mumbai helped Sheetal buy a sewing machine when she fell short of funds. Sheetal, who has studied till Class VII, had acquired an interest in stitching and tailoring from her mother. She said, “We had a sewing machine at home and I would buy fabric and stitch dresses and nightgowns as a teenager.”

The pads she stitches are made up of cotton cloth stuffed with soft foam. Till date, she has sold over 300 pads, each of which cost under Rs 200. The amount that she earns from selling the pads is used in paying for Vivek’s medicines.

She, in the process of saving her son, is also helping a lot of other patients by providing the safety pads at a fraction of the cost of the factory-made supplies. According to counsellor of the Haemophilia Society of Mumbai, Sunil Jhadav, kneepads, and other protective gear are largely expensive, costing anywhere between Rs1,000 and Rs1,500.

