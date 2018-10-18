With The Soul Shining Through His Portraits, Faiyaz Ahmed Is Capturing The ‘Faces of India’

“I find the portrait genre quite challenging, which makes it even more invigorating for me to pursue it,” says Gujarat photographer Faiyaz Ahmed.

Faiyaz’s passion for portrait photography is synonymous with his love for humanity. This is probably why each one of his photographs has a distant quality about it. If you look into the eyes of one of his portraits, you will feel like you have been washed over by something eternal. It’s like each one of the faces captured by him is yearning to reach out to you for it has a story to tell.

“My portrait photography journey started when I began to observe people around me, especially during the Bhavanath (Shivratri) festival near Mount Girnar. Many villagers around Junagadh town visit Girnar for pilgrimage, and I was captivated by their faces—they had an extremely distinct quality. This was the beginning of my photographic pursuits and with every passing day, I fell in love with humanity,” Faiyaz said in an interaction with The Better India.

Check out some of the most stunning portraits captured by him:

Because I am happy 😊 1,734 Likes, 251 Comments – Portraits Street Faces (@faazers) on Instagram: “Because I am happy 😊”

🔻 When they see me 😊 1,588 Likes, 226 Comments – Portraits Street Faces (@faazers) on Instagram: “🔻 When they see me 😊”