With The Rise In Number Of Women Voters, Their Obvious Absence As Candidates In Elections Is Hard To Ignore

It has been seven decades since India gained freedom but women in our nation are yet to attain their independence. Shamika Ravi, a member of prime minister’s economic advisory council, recently shared a very promising graph of the percentage of women voters increasing, and in some constituencies surpassing the number of male voters. While that’s a positive development, the second step should include electing women leaders and ushering them into the legislatures – a goal that sounds rather far-fetched as of now.

Even though women account for almost half of the country’s population, they only constitute one-twelfth of parliamentary candidates and just one-tenth of the ones who win the elections.

“PM Narendra Modi says that women’s empowerment is important for the country’s development. Women are more sensitive and have proved themselves whenever they got the opportunity. The only thing is that the mindset should change towards women. Winnability will be a factor only when they contest. Now, they are outnumbering men in voting and would certainly dictate choice for candidates also,” said BJP MLA Sukhda Pandey.

PM Modi, undoubtedly, has very noble thoughts when it comes to empowering women in the country but it is time to transform words into action and to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, currently in a lapsed state in the Parliament. The bill, first introduced in 1996, would reserve 33% of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

As of now, India is preparing for its 17th General elections but female representation is still at its all-time low point in the Lok Sabha, as well as in the state assemblies thanks to the patriarchal structure of Indian politics. The reason behind the dismal percentage of women candidates can be the political parties unwilling to give tickets to women, lack of awareness of electoral politics among women and above all, the absence of family support.

Why is the issue of women representation being stressed so much here? Well, it has been found that constituencies with a higher percentage of women representatives had more growth in economic activity as per a 2018 study by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research.

“We estimate that women legislators in India raise luminosity growth in their constituencies by about 15 percentage points per annum more than male legislators,” the study found. It was observed that women constituents paid more attention to issues like water supply, road connectivity, welfare programmes, child health and nutrition, female entrepreneurship and safety of women, leading to an improvement in these sectors.

H/T: Business Standard and Hindustan Times

