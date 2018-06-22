With The Help Of Local Weavers And Artisans, Ishrat Sahgal Is Making Carpets By Upcycling Saris

When you look at the carpets made at Mishcat Co, you’ll notice that they are not your run-of-the-mill factory carpets made in bulk. Nope, each carpet there is upcycled specifically from leftover sari scraps, to ensure both its quality and sustainability. And it’s because of its founder Ishrat Sahgal who maintains her own network of local weavers and artisans who bring her imagination to life.

A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Ishrat established Mishcat Co in 2013. “I initially started Mishcat Co to shake up a complacency that had come about of the carpet being treated as a hand me down or afterthought, a neutral or mundane item. I wanted to find the sweet spot between sustainable craft, globally conscious design, and playfulness, and try to bring some of the fun back into the carpet selection and corresponding interior process,” she told Homegrown.

Mishcat Co is both a design house as well as an interior consultancy, where customers are introduced to a new world of rugs and the redesigning-your-room potential they hold.

“The beauty of our carpets is that they can vary from artisan to artisan, and yarn to yarn. Each of our carpets celebrates their inconsistencies which cannot be replicated by a machine or for that matter, even by hand––truly making them one of a kind,” she said.

At Mishcat Co, the artisans are given immense creative freedom in terms of visualizing and designing the carpets. They are encouraged to keep experimenting, thus ensuring a steady stream of new ideas.

Ishrat defines her designs as “constantly evolving”, something which she says is represented by Mishcat Co as well. “One of the main things I learned at RISD was to think in a very multidisciplinary way, to question everything we know as “normal”, switch it up, and find my own way of doing things. All these things eventually became the grounding thought pillars for Mishcat,” she said.

Apart from Mishcat, she also designs boutiques via her second venture, Ishrat Sahgal Studio, where she combines architecture and art. She has designed various boutiques like the Caparo London Headquarters in Delhi, Cafe Kothi in Jaipur, and a rooftop cocktail bar called the Upstairs Club in ITC Bella Vista in Chandigarh. She dreams of someday visiting the bustling streets of London and designing a studio there.

H/T: Homegrown