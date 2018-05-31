With The Film ‘Antony’ Releasing Today, 19 Y.O. Sivatmikha Debuts As One Of The Youngest Composers

With the Tamil film ‘Antony’ hitting the silver screen, 19-year-old music director Sivatmikha makes her debut as one of the youngest composers in the Tamil industry. The film has an album consisting of five songs.

Sivatmikha’s knowledge of music is thanks to a six-month period at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. Talking about the film she said, “The script has two dimensions — below and above the earth — and this gave me the scope for variations in the music. The soundtrack had to reflect the feelings of the lead character trapped inside a car. By way of songs, I had to convey the emotions and the panic of this character, who is longing to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She calls the album a mix of rock, jazz, dubstep, classical, melody, and folk music. “My pick is the Ponnukulle number which I’ve sung with Velmurugan. The reach of Thalaradhe, a folk track, sung by Shivam has been phenomenal too.”

“There are genres which have not got their due in cinema. Producers need to place their faith in new talents in order to introduce different kinds of music,” she said and in order to attain the same, she wants to set up a music library for upcoming talent.

Since decades, the film industry has been largely dominated by men, so is it time for the tides to turn? “I feel it is time to set the record straight. For starters, we could do with more opportunities in the form of meaningful scripts which give scope for composers to let their tunes do the talking.”

