India’s General Elections 2019: Young Women Share Their Views as First Time Voters

From April 11 to May 19, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases in the country. That seems to be the only thing people are talking about these days, and rightly so.

The youth has the power to change the landscape of Indian politics, but only if we drive home the awareness and maintain the zeal as first-time voters. Will we? Or will we come up with a chalta hai attitude?

Fueling the conversation, we spoke to a few first-time female voters about their concerns and expectations. Here’s what they told us:

Apoorva Mahiwal, Rajkot (Gujarat)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

According to me, the government should focus on teaching rural women, as they can serve as a backbone to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. Also, issues of molestation, rapes, and salary distribution must be given prime importance.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

By indulging into a discussion with the people holding political expertise around me; and also through the internet.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes, I do. We recently discussed the answer to the question “Which government would work for the well being of our country?”

Are you well versed with the election process?

No, I don’t think so. However, I seek as much information as I can regarding the same.

Rimjhim, Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

The current government is focused too much on secondary and tertiary development, but India being a developing country needs to focus on primary development.

So the upcoming government should target areas like education, safety, equality, awareness. The focus needs to be on issues like legal barriers in clearing out cases related to domestic violence, rapes, sexual offenders, dowry, honor killing, kidnapping, infanticides, equal pay, gender budgeting, and other major stuff.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

I keep myself updated through various authentic social media handles.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes, the latest discussion is more of a debate about the current government’s work. It includes positive and negative impacts of their decisions on the public.

Are you well versed with the election process?

To some extent.

Aprajita Sahay, Gaya (Bihar)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

Issues regarding the involvement of women in politics should be raised. In today’s world, according to surveys and statistics released by various associations, women’s participation in politics at local, state, and the central level is still low. The upcoming government’s concern should be directed towards this issue.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

By keeping a tab on online and offline news.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes. The current discussion was about the government’s initiative for India’s safety and security after the Pulwama attack.

Are you well versed with the election process?

Yes.

Aakansha Ramdeo, Pune (Maharashtra)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

In my opinion, women’s safety should be the biggest concern. The increasing crime rates against women are alarming and the upcoming government should show some responsibility towards it.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

I am keeping myself updated through social networking sites, online articles, and newspapers.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

No, I don’t discuss politics.

Are you well versed with the election process?

To some extent.

Pallavi Dumolia, Mumbai (Maharashtra)



What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

The upcoming government should prioritize the reduction of maternal morbidity and mortality in the health sector. The male superiority complex and the patriarchal system should be abolished as it’s acting as a barrier to gender equality. Women should be empowered and encouraged to combat poverty, hunger, and disease and to stimulate development. In addition, sex education has become the need of the hour. The upcoming government should spread awareness regarding safe sex practices. Schools should have sex education as a subject and teach about the use of condoms and pills. Also, menstrual hygiene among young girls should be introduced.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

To gain information about candidates and the election process, I use newspapers, television, and news apps.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes! I discuss politics among friends and family. The current discussion revolved around upcoming elections and who is going to be our next Prime minister.

Are you well versed with the election process?

No.

Dimple Bharwani, Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

The upcoming government should raise the issue of reservation for women across the public and private sectors.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

I keep myself updated with newspapers, news channels and watching selective news anchors for an unfiltered opinion regarding politics.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes, I discuss politics among my friends and family. The latest discussion was how people are comparing the work of the previous and current government. It also concerns the correct PM candidate for the elections.

Are you well versed with the election process?

Yes.

Aditi Singh, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)



What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

The issue of equal pay, women’s safety, and women’s hygiene should be raised.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

Through the internet.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

Yes, I discuss politics among friends and family. The current discussion goes around whether this government is productive or destructive.

Are you well versed with the election process?

Not entirely, but I have a general idea.

Mokshada Sethi, Pathankot (Punjab)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

First and the foremost, increasing sexual abuse towards women. The government should raise this topic that how it’s being used as a threat in every aspect.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

I follow updates about the election process through online media.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

The last discussion I had with my friends and family was about the growing trend of youth taking an interest in politics.

Are you well versed with the election process?

No, not really.

Vidhi Mishra, Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

The upcoming government’s concern should be directed towards safety, equal pay and a safe environment in every field.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

I keep myself updated by television and internet news.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

I discuss politics with my friends and families. The current discussion we had was regarding the upcoming elections. The discussion focused on how the government is not providing equal job opportunities.

Are you well versed with the election process?

No.

Sakshi Kumari, Ranchi (Jharkhand)

What issues concerning women should be raised by the upcoming government?

As we all know, nowadays women are getting independent and entered into the corporate world. But in the corporate world, the issue of maternity leave is still inflexible. The government should throw some light on this issue.

How are you keeping yourself updated about the election process?

In the digital era, I am keeping myself updated with online media.

Do you discuss politics among your friends and family? What is the current discussion?

The last discussion I had with my friends was about unemployment in India.

Are you well versed with the election process?

Yes, as a first-time voter, I am well versed with the election process.

