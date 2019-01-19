With The Dream Of Developing Her Village, 90 Y.O. Eeda Rathamma To Contest Elections For Sarpanch

Living in Thummalapalli village, 90-year-old Eeda Rathamma always wanted to keep the legacy of her late husband, Eeda Chennaiah, a valiant freedom fighter and sarpanch, alive and work for the betterment of her village. With this aim in mind, she is contesting the gram panchayat (GP) poll from her village and will be competing against Jonaboina Ramana, who is backed by TRS, for the post of sarpanch.

In the past, Rathamma had served as sarpanch of the village for two terms and has high hopes from the elections scheduled to take place on January 25th. It was the staunch followers of her husband who wished to see her assuming the post of sarpanch.

“My husband has left behind a glorious legacy of selfless service as a freedom fighter and as one of the most respected elected representatives by contributing his mite to the all-round development of our village,” recalled Ms. Rathamma.

“I have filed my nomination papers for the sarpanch post following requests from many villagers, mainly the admirers of my late husband,” she added. “I will serve people and further develop our village with renewed vigor with the support of the villagers if elected sarpanch.”

“Ms. Rathamma is an ideal leader with a proven track record in developing our village on all fronts,” said Naga Pulla Rao, a villager of Thummalapalli.

