With The Aim To Minimize Gender Gap, IAAF To Elect Its First Ever Female Vice-President

On International Women’s Day, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced that, in an attempt to minimize the gender gap, they will finally elect its first female vice-president this year. The aim of the federation is that by 2027 the number of female members, which is six currently, will match that of men in the council.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, six women currently sit on the IAAF Council. That number will increase to seven at this year’s elections in September, and to 10 in 2023, before reaching parity with male Council members in 2027. Following the election of the first female vice president at this year’s IAAF Congress, two of the four vice president positions will be filled by women in 2027,” the IAAF statement said. “This is to ensure a robust pipeline of eligible female candidates is available for this year’s elections and beyond.”

“On International Women’s Day, I’m absolutely delighted to reinforce our commitment to gender balance in the governance structures of our sport,” IAAF President Sebastian Coe said. “I formed our Gender Leadership Taskforce because I want to encourage more women into our sport and to provide the pathway and programmes to allow them to do that.”

“We have equal opportunities for women in competition, and we are committed to having equal opportunities for women in all our governance structures. I have always believed that any organization is stronger and more effective when women are properly represented at every level,” he added. “We have equal opportunities for women in competition, and we are committed to having equal opportunities for women in all our governance structures.”

