With The Aim To Aid Kerala Flood Victims, This Doll Is A Symbol Of Women’s Empowerment Today

Who says that the Kerala floods just left death and destruction in its wake? It has shown the limitless humanity that still exists among us as many rushed to help the flood victims with whatever resources they had. One such initiative was started by Sobha Vishwanath.

She runs the Weavers Village, a handloom centre, under which her team of women weavers make dolls from clothes ruined in the floods. This tiny doll has long black hair tied into two plaits, a big red bindi and no lips. As Sobha worked at the grassroot level to provide help to the victims, she wanted to do more and that’s when she was struck with the idea of making dolls. She named them Bhoomika, daughter of Mother Earth.

But though it was started to help flood survivors, it has transformed into something else today.

“It is a long-term initiative to give employment opportunities to women, to work for a self-sustainable Kerala and a green gift for the rebuilding of the state,” said Sobha. She designed the idea of creating Bhoomika along with Deepak of Pava Creative Studios.

“The dolls, designed by Deepak, are made entirely from discarded and waste fabric of any material and colour,” she said.

Of the money made from the sale of Bhoomika dolls, half would go for flood relief and the remaining amount will go to the women making these dolls. More and more women are joining this initiative. Like four women from the Mahila Mandiram, a home for destitute girls, are currently learning the process of making Bhoomika at Weavers Village and then they will teach the same to women at the Mandiram. Also, girls from Nirbhaya, home for victims of sexual assault, are also part of the initiative.

The doll is priced at 101 per piece. “The first doll was bought by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who gifted it to actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The second doll was bought by little Thumbi, daughter of a couple who happens to run a school called Bhoomi in Kochi,” Sobha said.

