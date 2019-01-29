With Stories Of Inspiring Women, ‘Daughters Who Dared’ Answers Priya Khatri’s 7 Y.O’s Question

Worried about the content that her daughters were reading in a variety of books that don’t share stories of India women and their achievements, Priya Khatri sought to bring out stories of some powerful women through her project Daughters Who Dared.

A mother of two daughters, Khatri is passionate about research and documentation through her artwork and she owns a design studio in the United States.

“Why are there such few Indian women who have achieved extraordinary things? Are extraordinary women only European or American?” asked Khatri’s daughter, that led her to re-evaluate the content that was available for her daughters to read.

Her daughters had been hooked on to books such as Women in Science, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girl, and Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked The World that were written to empower young girls, however, “A book’s bias, or a casual mistake, doesn’t have to become its readers’ perspective. I decided to restore the balance and provide what my daughters were missing,” says Khatri.

“I wanted to see if something was not right, prompting this question from my daughter. Indeed, there were hardly any inspiring women from India whose life stories had found a place in these books that claimed to represent the world. I love these books, and their presence in my daughters’ lives has been very important, but I feel they are incomplete.”

“I sensed that as my daughters’ young minds were trying to figure out their identity. They were inadvertently trying to judge their mother, grandmothers, aunts, and cousins through the lens of what was missing from these books. They were arriving at an assumption about who the women around them could not become. I doubt if this feeling would have left them greatly empowered.”

“As I uncovered accounts of extraordinary women throughout India’s history, I realised that Indian women had fought successful battles of their own liberation by changing and reshaping cultural norms for eons, much before the rest of the world decided to wake up to the idea of women’s liberalisation. These are the daughters of India who have helped shape a nation which is the world’s largest democracy today, but their stories are not presented with pride in a female-centric and engaging way for young readers to appreciate.”

With this, Khatri and her daughter took on to retell the story of one inspiring Indian woman every week during their summer holidays.

“We listened to interviews and documentaries, read articles, wrote down quotes and collected images. After this, I spent several hours painting each portrait and answering numerous question posed by my daughters. We immersed ourselves in understanding and appreciating the journeys and struggles of these Indian women who dared to stand up, to speak up, to seek the truth. They dared to fight, run the extra mile, to care, to dream, and above all – dared to be women. For women to achieve true equality in a modern nation, we must understand their role in laying the country’s foundation.”

Through this project, “I hope to give our girls role models from the past and present, who are in many ways, just like the women in their lives,” said Priya.

H/T: The Better India