With No Proper Facilities For Education, Musra Khatun Became The First To Pass Class 10th In Her Village In 2 Years

Meet Musra Khatun, the 15-year-old resident of village Rehna in Panchkula who is the only student of her class from Government Senior Secondary School in the village to have passed the Class 10 Haryana board exams this year.

Only five students had passed the Class 10 exam in March 2016 and in 2017, all 41 students in the next batch failed. This year 63 students wrote the exam and they all failed except Musra who passed with 69 percent marks.

The major reason behind the continued low performance of the students there is the fact that for the 150 students there, just five teachers are present and six sanctioned posts are vacant.

For all the senior science classes there is just one teacher, Satish Kumar, who is a Chemistry teacher but also takes Physics, Biology as well as other classes. “As there was no Maths teacher for some time, I had to teach Maths. I taught English too. Musra is diligent. She came to me to clear all her doubts, irrespective of the subject I taught. I did the best I could,” he said.

But if you ask the school authorities, they, however, claim it is the “conservative” atmosphere of families. “These kids are sent to madrasas by parents for religious education. We need to pull them out from there so that they attend our classes,” said Principal Tejinder.

But one can’t completely overlook the fact that the students are not getting the proper education either. “When students don’t get a proper education, where will they go? They will go to these madrasas so that at least they become eligible to become maulvis,” said sarpanch Alam Gir.

As for Musra’s family, they are proud of their daughter’s feat but despair over the fact that there is no proper education for her in the village. “I feel like crying listening to people’s comments. Sometimes they say what’s the big deal if she has passed. At other times, they say I must have put in a word with someone at the board. A laborer like me who earns Rs 300 a day, what kind of influence does he have?” said her father Iqbal. “In a school where not even a child would clear exams, Musra has passed with such good marks.”

He himself wanted to join the Army but was restricted by his parents who pulled him out of school after Class 8th. “What I couldn’t achieve because of lack of proper education, I don’t want Musra to face. I keep telling her mother not to give her chores and to let her concentrate on studies. When you are battling so many social issues, it is difficult to give your daughter an education. So I request the government to help us by providing good teachers,” said Iqbal.

“I want to become a doctor. I wish I could convey to the government to provide us adequate facilities at school, otherwise, my dreams too will shatter,” said Musra.

