With Looming Ban On Oxytocin, Doctors Fear That Its Unavailability Will Endanger Women’s Lives

In April this year, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had prohibited the import of oxytocin and also restricted its manufacture for domestic use to the public sector. Oxytocin is a naturally produced hormone in the human body and its synthetic version is manufactured as a drug which is given to a woman in the third stage of labor (after the baby has been delivered). It prevents and treats excessive bleeding and sometimes it is used to induce labor.

As per the order oxytocin would not be sold through retail stores and will have to be supplied directly from a licensed manufacturer to hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics. This order came after it was observed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2016 that oxytocin was being misused in the dairy industry.

From September 1, the retail sale of oxytocin will be banned and gynecologists are worried about how medical facilities will now procure this drug as only Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) holds the license to manufacture the drug.

“As of now there is no shortage of oxytocin and the usual channels are open,” said Dr Parikshit Tank, a gynecologist who works at a private hospital in Mumbai. “We have to see what happens three to four weeks after September,”

“We spoke to the officials about our concerns,” said Dr Jaideep Malhotra, the president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India. “We are also contacting members of Parliament, who have promised to bring up the issue in the House.”

Dr. Malhotra is worried that many women’s lives will be endangered because of the shortage of this drug.

“I heard that the manufacturing company was ordered to start around August but we don’t know whether this company has the single manufacturing capacity to fulfill the needs of the country,” said Dr. Nikhil Datar, an obstetrician at a private hospital in Mumbai.

“KAPL has admitted that they don’t have a distribution network set up everywhere,” said Malhotra. “The distribution centers are not present in 19 states. They will not take small orders and will only deliver orders above 1,000 ampoules of oxytocin. This is just bizarre.”

“Any high standard pharmaceutical company which has a good reputation and maintains quality should be given the chance,” said Dr. MC Patel, a gynecologist who runs a private practice in Ahmedabad

So, if the gynecologists run out of oxytocin they’ll have to use a rather expensive drug called misoprostrol.

“If there is no availability of the drug, it could give rise to a black market,” said Dr. Malhotra. “Now oxytocin [sold by a number of private manufacturers] costs Rs 12 to Rs 13, but KAPL is selling it for Rs 17.5. We are not able to understand why they are selling it at a higher rate. We can’t know the repercussions now but maybe in five years or so we will.”

