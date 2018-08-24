With Lathis, The 14,400-Member Green Gang Is Fighting Crimes Against Women In UP

Women with lathis in their hands, wearing green sarees, march from one place to another across more than 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh and solve cases from dowry to domestic violence. Their slogan goes, “Jo khud ko samjhe gunda hai, uske liye hamare pass danda hai (Hail Green gang! We deal with rogues with a baton).”

The Green Gang was formed by 50-year-old Anguri Dahadiya in the year 2010 after her house was seized by an influential person in Kannauj. “We were already languishing in poverty when they drove us out from our own house. We had no money to get the property registered in our name and that was our fault. Those who removed us were powerful people and are still living here. So, I decided to become Phulan Devi at first,” she told Firstpost.

“I was angry. My husband was on his deathbed and my family, including my three young kids, was on the road with no roof over our heads. I then stole some mustard from a farm nearby to feed my family. It made me think. If I become Phulan Devi, then my family will also suffer a lot. So I dropped that plan and formed the Green Gang instead,” she continued.

The gang currently is a team of 14,400 members that operates in more than 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh and solves around 4-5 cases per month on an average. To recruit more women on the team, Dahadiya travels by train to unknown destinations. “The train is the best place to interact with strangers. Often, people recognise me and I request them to get me in touch with a few vocal women of their villages and arrange a meeting with them. I then visit those places and tell them about our gang. The interested ones join the gang and they are asked to find more members. Our gang never takes money for joining or solving any problems. But we do accept donations, because we have a few bills to pay,” she said.

But bringing women together to work for the betterment of the society hasn’t been an easy task for Dahadiya. “People hesitate coming out of their homes or to share their problems with us. When we visit different families and ask women to join our group, they refuse it. Women are still hesitant to join us,” she shared.

Sharing how the Green Gang helped her in dealing with her in-laws, who had allegedly assaulted her for dowry and kicked her out of the house in 2016, Rashmi Yadav said, “Anguri is more than a parent for me. She is no less than a god. I remember that my in-laws kicked me out in torn clothes. My body was exposed to everyone in the neighborhood. Anguri maai came to my rescue.” Now Rashmi and her husband attend all group meetings to help others.

“When we get a case, I never jump to conclusions on my own. I investigate it first by sending one team on the ground and assigning the other to work as undercover agents. Later, the gang comes into action to fix the problem. Though I’ve been to jail many times, I am not afraid of it,” said Dahadiya, claiming that once she slapped a government officer and made him wear a petticoat, bangles, and make-up for using cuss words for them. “I am not going to stop fighting for women,” she declared.

While the entire Uttar Pradesh is happy with their work, including the Police, there is a complaint against Anguri. “The only problem with Anguri is that she gets violent at times, due to which she has had to go to jail. She is a good lady and always tries to do justice with the victims, but she is misunderstood because of her violent behaviour,” said Pankaj Srivastava, a local stringer who has been covering the gang for the past few years.

The violent behaviour of Dahadiya and the gang has been troubling the UP Police as well. “The problem arises when they try to take the law into their hands. Holding lathis is considered to be a sign of women empowerment, but this is not fully true. This definition needs to be changed,” said Kannauj SP Kirit Kumar.

“At times, they have also helped the police. There has been a reduction in cases of atrocities against women in the areas where the gang operates. Before coming to the police, people try to solve the matter through mutual consent with the help of the Green Gang which is good,” the SP added.

Explaining her behaviour, Dahadiya said, “Six FIRs were lodged against me but they eventually got scrapped, because the police never found any proof against me. I was never wrong. Yes, we were violent a couple of times but that was for the betterment of the society and the victim’s family. We aren’t scared.”

H/T: Firstpost