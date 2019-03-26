With Its First Ever All-Women’s Main Event, WrestleMania To Present Super Women Champions In The Ring

After holding it’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, WrestleMania 35 will be getting its first-ever women’s main event. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be seen stepping into the ring in New Jersey for WWE Raw Women’s Championship title.



Of these super champions, Ronda Rousey is an Olympic medalist, first female UFC Champion, the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and is the current Raw Women’s Champion.

Seven-time WWE champion, Charlotte Flair is also a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist, and author. As for Becky Lynch, she won Women’s Royal Rumble in 2019 and was named Wrestler of the Year in 2018 by Sports Illustrated in 2018.

