With Holi Right Around The Corner, Let’s Find Out How The Festival Of Colors Got Its Name

Last we talked to Delhi-based artist Rajkamal Aich, he was busy with his illustrations on periods, attempting to break the stigma around the natural process in his own unique way. And this time, for the auspicious eve of Holi, he has recounted the legend behind how the festival of colors got its name.

As we know, the story started with the demon king, Hiranyakashyap, who commanded everyone to worship only him, but his son, Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Narayana, refused to worship his father, thus enraging Hiranyakashyap.

After failing to kill his son multiple times, Hiranyakashyap asked his sister, Holika to enter a blazing fire with Prahlad, for he knew that his sister was blessed with a boon that fire couldn’t harm her. But when Holika sat in the fire with young Prahlad, it was her who was scorched to death and Prahlad, who was chanting the name of Lord Narayana throughout, came out unharmed. Rajkamal is retelling this eons-old story via his illustrations in his latest series.