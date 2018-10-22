With His Parents’ Unwavering Support, This Man Ditched The Fear Of Society To Embrace His Sexual Identity

When the SC scrapped Section 377 and declared that homosexuality is not a criminal offense, I was aware that this just a part of the victory that will truly liberate the LGBTQ community. The mentality that our society has for eons will need much more than just SC’s declaration to change how they perceive the LGBTQ community. They need inspiration from people who didn’t discriminate against them but gave them the understanding and acceptance they needed.

Such is the story of Sushant Divgikr, singer, anchor and video jockey, that he shared with Humans of Bombay. He knew from a very young age that he was different but found it difficult to realize his identity.

“In school when boys would objectify girls, I’d be disgusted–they’d think I was a nutjob. On the other hand, my first crush was Adam Levine–so I knew I was different. Today, when a young person from the LGBT community researches online, there are so many helpful websites. But when I was young, all the internet had was porn! So the whole ‘oh yes! I might be gay!’ was difficult to come around,” he said.

When he was in college, he started working as a VJ and “was confident about my sexuality.”

“On set, jokes were cracked at my expense. But I always knew how to give it back. I’m a diva–I say what’s on my mind. Once, I was in drag costume & a man whispered to his friend & laughed. I went up to him & asked him if he had something to say to me. It scared the living daylights out of him,” he recalled.

While he was pretty confident when it came to dealing with outsiders, he was scared to maintain the same fearlessness when he decided to come out to his friends and family.

“I was scared when I first came out to my friends. Some didn’t believe me while others said I didn’t have to tell them, they knew. But, one girl didn’t come to college for 2 days! I later found out she had a crush on me! At home, my brother found out & asked me about it. I agreed–suddenly he started feeling overprotective. My macho brother who couldn’t keep his trap shut, mentioned it to my father. I had no choice but to come out to him too! He was supportive & asked me if I’d like to tell my mother alone or if he should help. I said I’d like to do it alone,” he shared.

“And ‘foolish me,’ I tried to talk to her during her TV serial. In between the breaks, I tried to get a word in. She told me ‘if it was about me being gay, I should wait till the next break–she already knew!’ When I asked, she gave me the old ‘I’ve given birth to you’ dialogue,” he added.

“My coming out story is about acceptance because of the people around me. Once, I was working on a show & a guy said really shitty stuff about me. The director heard & asked him to resign. She went on to become my mentor. And that’s what I believe in, people treat you like how you think you deserve to be treated & I’m a certified diva who speaks his mind, so I should be treated like the fucking Queen that I am.”