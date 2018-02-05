With Her Own Future Uncertain, 16 Y.O. Arwa Bhat Is The Voice Of Deaf And Mute Players

Arwa Imtiyaz Bhat, a class 10th student, appears at first glance to be an ordinary 16-year-old living in Srinagar. But as we know appearances can be faulty, let me tell you what sets Arwa apart. She is the voice that the deaf and mute players of the J&K Sports Association for the Deaf need, she is one who translates the silence that confounds them- and she does it all selflessly.

Ditching her classes and accompanying the J&K teams to tournaments across the country, Arwa has a full-time job of sorts, where she takes the calls of worried family members of the players and helps them liaise with organizers and officials.

“When the J&K deaf team was planning to go to Ranchi, the parents sought an assurance from me that they would be safe and secure. I had to finally give them a guarantee. At times, I have had to fight with the families of players for permission to let them play,’’ she said.

Hailing from a family that struggles to make ends meet, Arwa is well-versed in sign language and chose to be the mentor of these sportspersons not because of money, but to witness the golden moments of victory they attain like when the team won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the National Games for the deaf in Ranchi.

Her deep compassion comes from seeing her own family battle with the very void of silence.

“My mother Rehana can’t speak or hear. Her brother Mohammad Saleem, a good badminton player, is also deaf and mute. And ever since I can remember, I have seen them struggle, facing discrimination outside and within our family. I could not stand that, and decided to do whatever I could to help anyone in that situation… I learned how to communicate in sign language from my uncle who had undergone training in Delhi,” said Arwa.

The dedication Arwa has shown to help these players by becoming their support has been appreciated by many.

“I am surprised by the dedication of this girl. And I try my best to help out and speed up paperwork of any team with which this girl is involved. She is an inspiration for all of us, and she should never feel that she has been let down by the system,” Waheed ur Rehmad Parra, secretary, J&K Sports Council, said.

“Whenever my children go for any sports activity, Arwa keeps me informed, even when they are outside the state. At times, we call her so many times every day for information about my sons, she never loses patience,’’ said Nazir Ahmad Bhat from Baramulla, whose two sons Mohammad Ashraf and Showkat Ahmad are sportspersons.

But while she is helping others in their goals, her own dream of becoming a doctor looks impossible to her.

“I am an autorickshaw driver, and I want to provide my children, especially Arwa, with a good education. But I struggle to do that because I find it very difficult to keep my house running,’’ said Arwa’s father, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat.

At times the situation gets so worse that her father finds it hard to even pay her school fees following which she has switched to the Government High School in Nowgam. Not the one to lose her positive energy, Arwa instead finds her happiness in the victorious smiles of the people she helps.

“Whenever they win any game or event, I hug them. At that moment, many of these players struggle to control their emotions and finally break down… I will keep fighting for them, their rights. Here, I am the only person who can highlight their misery,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express