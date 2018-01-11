With Her Daughter In Her Lap, Pakistani Anchor Protests The Rape & Murder Of 7 Y.O. Girl

Regarded as one of the most popular female anchors in Pakistan, Kiran Naz, on Wednesday did a live telecast on Samaa TV to put forward her powerful statement on the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur. But it was no ordinary news bulletin, as the anchor had her daughter right there in her lap.

“Today I’m not your host Kiran Naz. I’m a mother and that is why I’m sitting here with my daughter,” said Naz, stating how she felt a mother when she came to know about the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old child.

Zainab Ansari disappeared last week while attending her Quranic studies class on January 4, and her body was found in Kasur’s waste-yard on Tuesday.

“It is said that the smaller the corpse, the heavier it feels. Today, a tiny corpse is lying on the streets of Kasur and the entire Pakistan is crushed under its weight… This day marks the funeral of humanity,” she said.

Naz also pointed out the often long, stretched out police investigations and expressed her displeasure over the unnecessary political power play in such cases which does nothing except delay justice. This incident is an unfortunate addition to the long list of cases of child abuse and abduction in the Kasur region, with the public and Zainab’s parents blaming the police of being lax in their duties while the authorities claim that the case will be solved soon.

Due to a copyright claim by Samaa TV, the live-video in question has been taken down from YouTube.

H/T: The Times Of India