With Harmanpreet Kaur’s Stellar Performance India Defeats Thailand, Gets 2nd Successive Win In Asia T20 Cup

On Monday, in the Asia Cup T20 Tournament, the Indian women’s cricket team defeated Thailand by 66 runs. India scored 132/4, with Thailand accepting defeat at 66/8. This is the Indian women’s cricket team’s second consecutive win, since beating the tournament’s host Malaysia in the opening match.

And the major credit of this win goes to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who continued her fine form with a 17-ball unbeaten 27, including three hits to the fence. She also got three wickets with her off-spin, allowing the opposite team to score just 11 runs in three overs. For her perfect performance on the pitch, she was named the Player of the Match.

Thailand was facing a tough challenge on the bowling front as even Deepti Sharma picked up a couple of wickets in her four overs, with the opposing team scoring merely 16 runs.

In their third match of the tournament, India will be up against Bangladesh on 6th June.

