With Growing Awareness, No. Of Women Seeking Judicial Help Against 20-Week Abortion Deadline Increases

There has been a spike in the number of pregnant women, who have crossed the 20-week legal abortion deadline, seeking judicial help for aborting their child. The Bombay High Court has allowed abortion in two cases in the last two days.

Like in the case of a 14-year-old rape survivor from Kalayan, doctors induced the process of medical termination of pregnancy, after which the child was born prematurely weighing 600 grams. Kept in the intensive care unit, the newborn succumbed to respiratory distress syndrome.

“The girl had gone to Uttar Pradesh with a man, after which the parents filed a missing complaint. A non-governmental organization traced her and got her back and found out she was pregnant,” said a doctor of Sir JJ Hospital, Byculla.

In another case, a 26-week pregnant woman sought abortion as the fetus was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Achondroplasia that would lead to dwarfism in the child. ”The woman was discharged and is doing well,” a doctor said.

“We now get one such case, every 15 to 20 days. Doctors are guiding patients to the courts in cases where the fetus is diagnosed with anomalies after 20 weeks,” Dr. Ashok Anand, head of gynecology in JJ Hospital, said. He pointed out that the numbers of such cases have gone up in the last three months.

“The Supreme Court in October 2017 had said that petitioners can approach their respective high courts and do not necessarily have to approach the Supreme Court for these matters,” said advocate Sneha Mukherjee, adding how it takes more than a month to get a verdict in the SC. She has represented 15 pregnant women who had crossed the abortion deadline.

“The growing awareness of finding recourse in courts could be one reason behind more women seeking help,” said Dr. Nikhil Datar, a city-based gynecologist. He has provided legal aid to 30 such women.

H/T: Hindustan Times