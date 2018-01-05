With Govt & Congress Unable To Reach Consensus, Future Of Triple Talaq Bill Is Uncertain

With the government and the opposition failing to reach a consensus on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and the end of Parliament’s winter session, the future of the bill hangs in balance. Earlier the government had tried to appease the opposition to lose their current stance but eventually refused to accede to the clause Congress put forward.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which seeks to outlaw talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and charge a fine plus a three-year jail-term on any Muslim man who refuses to accept the law has been strongly opposed by Congress in the Rajya Sabha. With the winter session on the verge of ending, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel met Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, according to sources, three-four days ago, in an attempt to secure Congress support.

The major reason of Congress’ disapproval of the bill is the clause that puts the man in jail for three years, thus compromising the livelihood of the family and leaving the women, along with her children, without any secure financial support.

As reported by sources, Congress agreed to take back its opposition to the bill on the condition that the government agrees to take upon itself the responsibility of all those Muslim women whose husbands would be in jail for giving them instant triple talaq and provide them with financial support. And allegedly, the Law Minister did not accept the proposal.

“Till the time a woman’s husband is in jail who is going to pay for the family maintenance? The government should have a provision that till the time the husband is incarcerated, the government should pay the women subsistence allowance. Let them do this, and we will support the Bill. But there is no such provision,” said Azad in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Congress stuck to its demand for referral of the Bill to a select committee.

Owing to the continued debate, the winter session adjourned with the Bill not being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

H/T: Indian Express