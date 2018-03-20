With Each Passing Year, The Significance Of Female Singers Is Declining In Bollywood

Any Bollywood movie that releases these days is incomplete without an Arijit Singh song. Fair enough, but do we have a female singer who is a mandatory voice in every movie?

Right now, if you look at a movie album, 70% of the songs are sung only by male singers. As a matter of fact, even movies with women as lead characters have most of the songs sung by male singers. Movies like Kahaani 2, Queen, Dangal have songs mostly sung by male singers. Kahaani 2, where Vidya Balan plays the lead character, has three solo songs sung by men and not even a single song sung by a woman.

Happy Bhaag Jayegi, where Diana Penty plays the lead role of Happy, has five songs in the album, of which three are sung by men and two are the duets and yet again, no female solo song. The movie Dangal, based on two female boxers, have eight songs in the album, of which only three are solo female songs and the rest are sung by male singers.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, singer Neha Bhasin highlighted how female singers have only two lines to sing in a song. She said, “Why doesn’t a guy have two lines in my song? Or an alaap?” She stated the smaller role of a female lead in the movie to be the reason. “It’s also because the heroines need to stand up for themselves. When they say they want a song, we’ll probably get a whole song.”

This also validates the gender gap existing in the movie industry. If we go back in time, it was sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle who dominated the era from the 50s to 70s. According to Hindustan Times, 45% of songs in the year 1958 were sung by Asha Bhosle.

From the 1990s to early 2000s, it was singer Alka Yagnik who ruled the period.

Flm critic Anupama Chopra said, “These were musical superstars. I don’t think any singer of that caliber exists in the Indian cinema today.” In the year 2017, the number of songs sung only by the male singers was double the songs sung only by the female singers.

