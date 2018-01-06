With Candid Interviews From Cover Stars, 2018 Is Off To A Progressive Start For Bollywood
It’s just the first week of 2018 and we’ve already had some amazing magazine issues.
Of course, the first thing that made news was how gorgeous all the stars are looking but it’s equally great to see them share different aspects of their lives with fans. While Sonam Kapoor is spreading infectious positivity, Kareena Kapoor talks about having it all, and Bhumi talks about the power of ‘I Can’.
In the Vogue India cover, Kareena Kapoor has definitely given some stunning shots but what gets more interesting is her candid interview. From staying in news even during her pregnancy to prepping for her movie after delivering her first child, Kareena does set an example that having a family and baby does not mean a woman needs a break.
In the issue, she says, “I’ve worn my success lightly, and also my failures. It’s all a part of the journey that’s made me who I am and brought me to where I am right now.”
While most of the covers have poker-faced photographs, Sonam Kapoor in Elle is spreading positivity with her infectious smile. For Sonam, the year 2018 is all about being optimistic about positive changes in the industry and the world. She says, “I’m really optimistic about all this dialogue about female empowerment, and what’s going on in terms of people speaking up for what they deserve, whether it’s the way they have been treated at work, equal pay for equal opportunity, women trying to have their voices heard louder, the self-worth that they are discovering. I think that’s something that we should be really positive about because for all these years, especially in our part of the world, in Asia and the Middle-East, women have not had much of a voice. I’m optimistic about the kinds of films that are doing well in India right now, at least the films that I have been part of. They’re not easy films, the so-called ‘masala entertainers’ that usually do well in India. The audience is more intelligent than we give them credit for.”
Since her debut in Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar has chosen movies that demand a change in the conventional notion of beauty, masculinity, and femininity. The star who always wanted to be an actor but dreaded it because of her weight says that it’s your confidence that takes you a long way.
We’re surely looking forward to a brighter year ahead!
