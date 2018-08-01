With A Smashing 3-0 Score, India Beat Italy To Reach Quarter Finals Of Hockey World Cup

With goals from Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal, and Vandana, team India beat Italy with a score of 3-0 in the cross-over World Cup match in London on Tuesday. The Indian women’s hockey team has now made it to the quarter-finals of the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2018.

For the first few minutes, Italy dominated the match but India swiftly took over and created a glorious opportunity in the 9th minute as Navjot Kaur won the first penalty corner of the match.