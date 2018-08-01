With A Smashing 3-0 Score, India Beat Italy To Reach Quarter Finals Of Hockey World Cup

The resulting flick was taken by Gurjit Kaur and her fierce strike was deflected away by the first rusher but India took their long corner quickly and young striker Lalremsiami benefitted from it and brought India to lead after 9 minutes. The lead continued and India struck its second goal when Neha Goyal used India’s advantage of the fourth penalty corner.
India won back-to-back PCs in the 54th and 55th minutes which saw them score their third goal by Vandana Katariya to make the scores 3-0 in India’s favour.
India managed the final few minutes well and paved their way through the quarter-final with a 3-0 win over Italy. Player Lalremsiami was awarded the Player of the Match.
The Indian Women’s Hockey team will now play Ireland in their quarter-final match on Thursday, 2nd August.
Photo source: The Quint