Wednesday, August 01 2018, 05:08:41
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

With A Smashing 3-0 Score, India Beat Italy To Reach Quarter Finals Of Hockey World Cup

  • IWB Post
  •  August 1, 2018

With goals from Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal, and Vandana, team India beat Italy with a score of 3-0 in the cross-over World Cup match in London on Tuesday. The Indian women’s hockey team has now made it to the quarter-finals of the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2018.

For the first few minutes, Italy dominated the match but India swiftly took over and created a glorious opportunity in the 9th minute as Navjot Kaur won the first penalty corner of the match.

The resulting flick was taken by Gurjit Kaur and her fierce strike was deflected away by the first rusher but India took their long corner quickly and young striker Lalremsiami benefitted from it and brought India to lead after 9 minutes. The lead continued and India struck its second goal when Neha Goyal used India’s advantage of the fourth penalty corner.

Hockey World Cup

Lalremsiami celebrating her goal against Italy.
Photo source: The Quint

India won back-to-back PCs in the 54th and 55th minutes which saw them score their third goal by Vandana Katariya to make the scores 3-0 in India’s favour.

India managed the final few minutes well and paved their way through the quarter-final with a 3-0 win over Italy. Player Lalremsiami was awarded the Player of the Match.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team will now play Ireland in their quarter-final match on Thursday, 2nd August.

Photo source: The Quint

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X