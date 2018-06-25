With A Mix Of Honesty And Humour, Artist Maria Gorbunova Perfectly Illustrates Motherhood

There are countless things in this world that are a wee bit oversold and the concept of ‘being a mommy’ is one of them. Yep, it ain’t entirely the glorious-sunshine-package as we are told. Don’t believe me? Well, how about getting a first-hand description of handling not just one, but two kids? Artist Maria Gorbunova has a chaotic schedule, what with raising two kids and simultaneously documenting her life in the most hilarious manner.

Depicting countless sleepless nights, the multi-level trials of patience and the hopeless attempts at having a balance, her illustrations combined with her hilarious explanations will strike a chord with every mother out there.

“Viewing my illustrations, you’re probably thinking that my kids are always crying. They are. Mira has grown up and doesn’t wake up in the middle of the night but Yura regularly composes songs, testing our patience. Lullabies, fresh baby food and the sound of rain are only a few guns we use in this fight. Naturally, mom is the one who’s working the night shift. After all, she’ll be able to get some sleep during the day. Or the weekend. Or ten years later.”

“My kids are the type to scream and cry all the time, they are never calm during flights.”

“Hello! Today’s menu is broccoli, pasta and berry compote. You can find the same meals under the table, just in smaller portions. If you’re into unusual combinations, you might enjoy corn puffs with fish sauce that the chef stuffed under the pillow.”

“Every day means a new investigation – who shattered the plate, who’s littering, who broke one thing or another… And the choice is between the two – the dog and our little one, since Mira has the perfect alibi – no one can pry her eyes off the screen when cartoons are on.”

“I manage the crazy amounts of energy my kids have by giving them 40-minute “swim practices”. While they are having a bubble party, I reply to comments on Instagram all while watching bottles of my expensive shampoo drown, followed by a body scrub. When Yura and Mira are together, the tide is so high, even the dog isn’t safe.”

“5 minutes of peace/silence or what happens when you forget to close the bathroom door.”

