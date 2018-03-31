With A Mix Of Bluegrass And Bengali, Nabanita Is Giving Us A No Strings Attached Musical Experience

There isn’t an iota of exaggeration in the expression when I say that Nabanita’s music revives a long lost nostalgia of a long lost happy time.

Listen to Nabanita’s “River Song” to experience what I have been talking about in words that fall short to appreciate her musical gift.

Here is the song:

River Song by bonnie Stream River Song by bonnie from desktop or your mobile device

Nabanita Sarkar, the 22-year-old Bluegrass singer, is a one of her kind of musician in the country quite literally. She introduces her band ‘No Strings Attached’ as “the first Bluegrass music project from India.” The band combines elements of American folk, jazz, and blues music. The band is currently in the process of recording an EP of original songs and has been combining elements of Bluegrass and Bengali folk music to create what they call ‘Bongrass’.

Here are excerpts from a conversation I had with Nabanita:

Please introduce us to “bluegrass” music.

It is a form of old American music and has its roots in the Blues, jazz and folk. The genre has a lot of influences from the American culture.

How did you discover the genre?

It has just been a year. The Mandolin player from our band, Diptanshu, introduced me to the genre. He is a big fan of bluegrass.

When and how did the band come together?

Technically we formed a band way back in 2009 but we got busy in our personal lives and drifted off. We picked up last year and are a fully functional band now.

And, what is your band currently working on?

Right now we are working on Bengali Bluegrass. We are incorporating Bluegrass inflections in Bengali folk music. We call it ‘Bongrass’. I will send you a link so that you can get a taste of it.

Here is one of their Bongrass songs :

Dakhina Baataash A song by Arunendu Das Arranged in true Bongrass style by No Strings Attached Guests: Subrat Ghosh: Vocals Colonel Bob Jones: Fiddle Karishma Siddique Roy: Cinematography Tirthankar Ray: Audio recording and mixing No String Attached Nabanita Sarkar: vocals Diptanshu Roy: mandolin Koustav Dey: guitar Shot at Mr Partha Roy’s beautiful garden at Roy House http://www.nostringsattached.co.in

What inspires the originals composed by your band?

It is a mix of so many things, I just can’t put it in words. Our originals are an amalgamation of so many inspirations from so many places.

Tell me about the other two members of No Strings Attached.

So one is Diptanshu, the much fabled Mandolin player (laughs). The other one is Koustav Dey. He is into Jazz music.



Tell me more. About everything that you are passionate about.

Umm. There is so much! So I am pursuing Law right now, I am in the fourth year of the course, and it is definitely one of my passions. I am also passionate about animals and I have been working for them through some NGOs. Then there is drawing, writing, and of course music.

Interesting! How have you been working for street animals?

Music is my only source of income and I use a part of what I earn to treat street animals. I take them in, treat them and take care of them till they get fine. I have also started working with a few NGOs to reach out to the animals in need and help them out with food and medicines.

Then you must be having pets at home for sure. Right?

(Laughs) Yes, I have 4 cats and 3 dogs.

That’s quite a crowd. You mentioned writing. Do you write your own songs?

Yes, of course, I do. There are a few that have been recorded and many more that have been written but are yet to be recorded.

Here is one of the songs written by Nabanita:

Rush by bonnie Stream Rush by bonnie from desktop or your mobile device

What are your earliest musical memories?

My earliest memories date back to my school days. Back then it was all about metal and rock-and-roll.

Who introduced you to music?

My parents. In fact, they got me enrolled in formal music training when I was 5. I continued taking lessons in classical music till class 9 and then had to leave because of my studies. After that, I kinda lost interest in classical music. (Giggles)

How are people reacting to your music?

The response is great. When the people in Kolkata listen to Bluegrass infused with Bengali folk, they really enjoy it. People in the US are grateful that we are introducing their music to our people, and people here are grateful that we are introducing them to a new genre.

Since you are the first Bluegrass band in India, you might be getting a lot of attention. Where all has your influence reached and who all are approaching you?

We have been receiving a lot of attention from places like Bangladesh, especially Dhaka, owing to the fact that we are playing Bongrass. The regional inflections in our music have been attracting the Bengali speaking audience. We also get invitations to play for a lot of festivals and pubs as they want to discover what exactly we are doing. It is really fun.

How is your family a part of your music career?

My dad is an artist himself, he is a painter. He has always wanted me to do something in the regional language. And then my mom is a teacher so all her focus is on studies but my head is absolutely fixed on music.

As an individual artist, where do you draw your inspiration from?

Right now for me, the current pop scene is a big inspiration. I recently took a workshop on the electronic music scene in Kolkata and now trying to work on my own electronic music.

You told me that you have been writing songs too. What do you write about?

I write about places. When I go out to some new place, say for a concert, I soak in the feeling of that place and write about it as soon as I get back so that it stays with me.

How can I as a beginner explore Bluegrass music?

Go back and listen to the oldest of the Bluegrass. Pick either Doc Watson or Carter Family. Once you have done that try someone new like Chris Thile. You will certainly enjoy it.

What are your plans now?

I want to play and play in a lot of music festivals, want to get into lots of collaborations both in India and outside. I want to spread Bluegrass in the country and beyond.