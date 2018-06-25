With A Handwritten Note And Gifts, JK Rowling Makes J&K School Girl’s Dream Come True

When a 12-year-old Kulsum Banoo Batt, a student of Haji Public School in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, was asked to write an essay in English, she wrote about her admiration for British author JK Rowling.

Rowling, who has made childhood memorable for billions of kids in the world, is an inspiration for the young girl. In the note, she also expressed her desire to meet her inspiration. The essay reached Rowling when the school’s teacher and director tweeted it, tagging the author.

EnthaMiss on Twitter 🤗 #HajiPublicSchool Kulsum ❤️

What followed was a sweet reply from Rowling. “Please, can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something,” expressed Rowling her responding tweet. These tweets were exchanged on April 26 and about two months later, Rowling kept her promise and sent a bunch of gifts for the girl and fellow students.

J.K. Rowling on Twitter @imsabbah Please can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something.

Sabbah Haji Baji on Twitter Here’s Kulsum opening her gifts from JKR. #HajiPublicSchool

EnthaMiss on Twitter One last video. Kulsum reading her very special note. #HajiPublicSchool https://t.co/66sZWmxCGm

Rowling yet again became the queen of everybody’s hearts with her gesture!