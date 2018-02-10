With 5 Women In Race, Will Nagaland Assembly Finally See A Woman Representative?

The Nagaland assembly has failed to elect a single woman to date and with just five of the 227 candidates being women contestants for elections on February 27, the chances appear slim this year as well.

While Nagaland is a state with a high literacy rate of 76% among women compared to the national average of 65%, people still resist and protest against the idea of women candidates being elected for the assembly. While women representation in both private and government sectors remains as good as 49% and 23.5% respectively, they are still kept away from the role of decision-making.

There still remains a huge abyss to be crossed to get anywhere near gender equality in the state. Women in Nagaland lack the right to inherit property and have never made the cut to represent in elected bodies.

A legal battle is being fought by NMA to ensure reservations for women and the body even managed to secure a 33% reservation for the Municipal elections of 2016. But as per a report by Hindustan Times, “the violence broke out in January last year when the NPF-led government tried to conduct municipal elections giving 33% reservation to women candidates. Several government buildings in the capital Kohima were burnt down.”

This year for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are boasting of one women candidate each, the National People’s Party (NPP) has nominated two and there is also one independent candidate in the race.

Rekha Rose Dakru, the independent candidate said, “I want to fight the election because I want to see a Nagaland which is developed and corruption free. But there’s pressure on me to quit. Even when I went to file nominations, I was told not to go ahead.”

Nagaland sure has a long battle ahead, as their mission is to educate the people about equality, the importance of gender diversity everywhere and especially in the roles of decision-making. Educating the females and not giving them the opportunities to make decisions is a sheer display of hypocrisy and India needs to do away with it.

H/T: Hindustan Times