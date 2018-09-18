Winning A Gold For My Country In The Olympics Is My Dream As A Proud Indian: Megha Kapoor

“India, INDIA! India, INDIA! That’s the chant I want to hear when we win the Olympics. People standing up, applauding, forgetting their own country as they are so caught in by our brilliant performance. Gold toh jeetna hi hai, the world should know India is a pro at adapting to and excelling at any sport! Winning a gold for my country in the Olympics is my dream as a proud Indian.”

That was 25-year-old pickleball player Megha Kapoor’s enthusiastic answer when I asked what she plans to do when pickleball becomes a part of the Olympic Games and she gets to represent India. Continuing her streak of giving brilliant performances, she recently clinched the gold medal in the Spanish Open Pickle Championships 2018 in Madrid.

And as Indian Women Blog pledges to stand by women sports players of our country, we engaged in a chat with the upcoming star player of the steadily growing game in India. Excerpts:

What did it feel like to win the gold?

I won the gold along with my partner form Finland in the intermediate category in the women’s double. It was this great feeling, first because I was representing India, my nation, and second that we were getting the most spectacular result of our hardwork. We were there, standing proudly by our flag… it was amazing!

Pickleball, though originated in the USA in Seattle in the year 1965, was introduced in India in 2012 by Sunil Valavalkar, a true sports lover, who played this sport for the first time in Canada.

But winning the gold, the journey to this impressive feat, couldn’t have been easy.

Well, no and yes. I am a software engineer and have a 9 to 6 job. So, every morning I had to reach the stadium by 5:30 and practice till 8am and then rush to office. And in the evening, after 6, I had to practice. It is literally a practice-eat-sleep schedule for me when any tournament is approaching.

Okay, that sounds pretty hectic. How on earth do you manage to follow a fitness regime in this?

Arre, I started playing Pickleball because I was concerned about my fitness! Joining a gym was out ofthe question, as it is the most boring and confined place on Earth.

So damn true!

Haha! Exactly. So, I started playing Lawn tennis in 2016. In the same place where I went to practice, there was a pickleball practice space as well and it appealed to me. For the first time in my life, I thought of pursuing a game seriously. And as for my fitness regime, as soon as I come back from the practice in the morning I eat a wholesome heavy breakfast. In the evening I eat on the way to the practice field.

Your and similar efforts by the entire Women’s Pickleball Team are no doubt commendable. Pickleball is a relatively new game in India, so at what stage is its growth currently?

It is still emerging. I, myself heard its name for the first time in 2016. So, what it needs is promotion. Like right now, we are focusing on establishing the game in Rajasthan and trying to get people to associate with the game. It is a relatively easy game to play, depending on which level you pick – beginner, intermediate or advanced, and there is no age restriction here.

Currently, we are making a mark in states across India like Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal and many other states. Till now, five editions of senior national championships have been organized.

Megha is India’s first sponsored player for the sport by popular pickleball paddles manufacturer Selkirk Sport in the USA. She mentioned how other female pickleball players in India are being sponsored by such companies abroad but even then the number of girls in this game is little.

So, what are the challenges that the Women’s Picketball team is facing at the moment?

Fewer women joining the game, no government support and the lack of finding proper avenues to set up practice spaces across cities. I think, a majority of our issues will be solved if our government backs up our sport and promotes it, as currently we are funded by organizations in other countries.

I am sure that the determination of your team will overcome the hurdles in its path. How about telling me your secret locker-room pre-game motivational talk?

Our mantra, that we repeat and follow by heart is KISS – Keep It Simple And Swift. Just before we start a game, we get together to remind ourselves of this trusted and tested strategy, that no matter how aggressively our opponent plays, we cannot lose our patience or flow.