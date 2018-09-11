Winnie Harlow Was In Tears After The Announcement That She Will Walk In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Model and activist Winnie Harlow got emotional after she learned that she would be walking the ramp for the Victoria’s Secret Show. The 27-year-old model will create history as this marks the first time when a model with vitiligo will ever walk in the famous event.

After hearing the news of the opportunity, Winnie dropped to the floor crying, while everyone around cheered and congratulated her. According to Pop Sugar, she said, “This is such a monumental moment in my life, I just want to celebrate each day leading up to it.” Winnie will be joining a group of models that has previously included a few of her friends, such as Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls.

The model has been open about her Vitiligo in inspiring ways, once noting on Instagram that she is “succeeding at showing people that their differences don’t make them who they are. All our differences are a part of who we are, but they don’t define us.”

Here’s to more inclusivity in the fashion world!