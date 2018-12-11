Winner Of Senior Commonwealth Championships, Fencer Bhavani Devi Is All Set To Ace The Olympics

This year at the senior Commonwealth Championships in Canberra, Australia, India’s ace fencer Bhavani Devi won the gold medal. Earlier this year, she wasn’t selected to participate in the Asian Games as the federation decided that she had no chance at winning a medal. But that never suppressed her souring confidence and she continued training at her base in Italy.

“I know when to attack, I know when to stop,” Bhavani said. She has always had this bright, blazing streak, as even as a kid she was known to go through with what she had decided without a shred of doubt. So, when, one day, young Bhavani announced to her parents that she wanted to seriously pursue fencing as a sport, they were least surprised by her decision.

“You know, she was barely three when she stood in front of an auditorium of 200-300 parents and gave a two-minute speech on Gandhi on the school’s annual day. We knew very early that she would do special things in life, combined with the realisation that we might not always have enough money to fund this talent,” her father C. Sundararamana said.

In India, for a female sports player to make it big has always somewhat difficult, be it financially or support wise. “Her mind should not be cluttered with ordinary things, like paying for the hotel room in the next competition,” her father said, adding that he hopes that apart from the Tamil Nadu government, the non-profit Go Sports and the extended family, others too come forward to support her dreams.

“Her mother has sold jewelry, taken loans from banks and pleaded with bureaucrats. Bhavani’s uncles and siblings have had to chip in and we’ve asked for a crowdfund. We’re always paying off loans, and I’ve never had savings. But we are talking about an Olympics medal here. There was no way we would stop her,” he added. “We knew nothing about fencing, but we learned about it and our support was spontaneous.”

Bhavani still remembers how hard it was for her to adjust to living at Kerala’s Sports Authority center. “It was very difficult,” Bhavani said. “I’d never slept alone in a room till then. I was afraid of nights, of the dark. Fencing cured that. After training and studies and a day that started at 5 am, I was just so tired that I forgot about the fear of the dark. I would just drop off to sleep from exhaustion.”

“On the fencing strip, there is no one to help you. If you miss the moment in fencing, you’re gone. When you see a fast opponent attacking the arm, you need to know when to take a step back and defend. Fencing is as much about precision as decision-making,” she added. “I loved the sabre, because you could score real fast even on the slightest jab. The match can finish in five minutes.”

“She was very, very good intuitively when I saw her at the junior world championships. Fencing no doubt needs physical power and emotional energy, and, though her technique was simple, she was one of the fastest to learn. I saw intelligence in her,” said her Italian coach Nicola Zanotti “Her speed’s good, sometimes too much, so we’ve taught her the art of controlling it — quick barge, quicker tug back. She still needs to improve in physique, confidence, and strategy, but, by the Tokyo Olympics, she’ll be ready for good results. It is very tough, but that’s what we’re training for.”

