Winner Of Best India Act At 2018 Europe Music Awards, Meba Ofilia On How Her Roots Influenced Her Music

Shillong-based musician Meba Ofilia won the Best Indian Act at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards a few months ago, for her track ‘Done talking’ featuring MC Big Ri of Khasi Bloodz.

Meba has been stirring quite a buzz with her style, which is rooted in hip-hop and R&B. She is currently pursuing law and has a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

Speaking to Elle India, Meba spoke about her journey and how her roots influenced her music. “My brother taught me how to play the guitar when I was 15. From there, there was no turning back. And music is in my blood. My grandfather is a renowned folk singer-songwriter, my aunt is an Indian classical musician, and my uncle, Nicholas Dann, is a well-known folk singer-songwriter in Shillong. I draw a lot from them.”

“I suffer from stage fright, which is something I really struggled with and fought to get as comfortable as I am today. It was only after I met Lamonte Pakyntein (in 2014), a former member of Khasi Bloodz (and also the producer of ‘Done Talking’) that I knew I had to do something with what I have. I knew I could sing, but I never thought I’d make it to where I am right now.”

Recollecting how she collaborated with MC Big Ri, she says, “Done talking was fun. I loved every moment of it. One day, Big Ri came up to me and said, “chol leh jingrwai kawei”, which means “let’s do a song together” and I said yes. We never even had a video in mind! But I’m glad and grateful that it happened.”

She has been influenced by “Alicia Keys, with her raw vocals. Beyoncé, whose effortless stage performance and personality is out of this world. Lauryn Hill’s versatility and honesty with respect to her craft is close to perfect. Her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill spoke truth to me like few others could.”

Talking about her future plans, she says, “Everything is happening so fast—interviews, shows, shoots…and after a long day, I come back home and it’s only when I finally decide to sleep that ideas come to mind. There are a lot of things to write about. But like I said, I’m taking my time to refine my rhymes.”

H/T: Elle India