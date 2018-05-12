Wilted Flowers, Leaves, And Vegetables Are Art Canvases For This Bengaluru Artist

Nature is the biggest source of inspiration for artists they say and it is, indeed, true for Bengaluru-based Subhashini Chandramani. Wilted flowers, vegetables, leaves from her garden is the artwork base for the artist.

Nature has become canvas for Subhashini’s art since January 2015 when she was sketching the portrait of a woman at leisure. Striving to give a new-ness to her work, she decided to embellish the image by adding in a unique nose ring. And, she did this with a wilted bougainvillea flower from her home garden. She told Scroll, “It was like I just peeped through a curtain into a new world. From there on I kept juxtaposing objects [alongside] drawn imagery to create an effect.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLTodeRhky9/?taken-by=neelavanam

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVH6f8PDG_M/?taken-by=neelavanam

Chandramani moved to Bengaluru from her hometown Chennai 25 years ago. Her love for gardening, poetry, and sketching gave boost to her interest in garden art. She recalled, “It is only when I started growing a garden that it all came together. I also got a small digital camera back then and realised that what I see and what the camera saw were completely different. From poetry, my mind found its way to photography and I started looking at things that could be different.”

Chandramani showcases her nature-inspired work on her social media pages under the name Neelavanam, which means blue skies. She shared how and why she only chooses wilted flowers for her work. “I am a bit wary about tearing away new flowers and leaves,” she said. “Very rarely will I even tear a leaf. I am very sensitive about a few things. I do not pick up all the petals of a plant, maybe a petal here and there. I always like looking at withered things. They have more stories to tell. The ones that are fading away give rise to a lot of stories. It is the old souls that have stories,” said Chandramani.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb4SNk7jVgx/?taken-by=neelavanam

Talking about her work, she said, “Things just appear in front of me and something is created from it. I collect a lot of things. I have at least 20 books in my house filled with dried leaves and flowers. Most of the times, I look at my collectibles and think what I can do. Every day I see something new. It is like keeping the child in you alive.”

One of Chandramani’s most appreciated artworks is the recently created world map with a variety of petals and leaves for this year’s Earth Day, which was on April 22. She shared, “We got these jasmines home and I wanted to make a strand out of them. [The flowers] were just spread across the table to string and that moment I realised that it looked like a world map. I figured the map would look better with different flowers. It just happens. Once the idea comes, it is just the elements that you need to think about.”

One of her much-loved portraits is of the Hindu goddess Durga, which took around three days to complete. “You want an image that brings about the calmness in minimalist fashion,” she said. “And for occasions like Navaratri and others I try things. But I always try to keep it minimalist. I tried the Durga with magnolia champaca, bitter gourd and withered hibiscus leaves. The flowers and leaves are like naughty kindergarten children and once you place them all on a board and you want to click a picture, a small breeze will be the villain. So it involves a lot of arranging and rearranging. That takes about 2 to 3 hours,” she added.

Chandramani’s artwork is available for sale in the form of framed photographs and mugs, and she hopes to publish her work in the days to come. Talking about the shelf-life of her work, she said, “All the photographs are printed on an archival paper, which is an acid-free paper. They have a lifetime or 40 to 50 years. I like clicking pictures in the natural light and like a bit of shadows in the photograph. I do not like white light photography. The shadows add to the image and make it more beautiful.”

H/T: Scroll