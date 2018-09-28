Will #MeToo Movement Finally Find Its Impetuous In India With Tanushree Dutta’s Case?

In all honesty, despite the #MeToo movement’s global popularity, it moves with the snail’s pace in India, if it does at all. Our culture of victim shaming has made it so difficult to bring the industry honchos down that they keep ruling unscathed despite the pain and horrors they inflict on the women. This is certainly very apparent in the case of Tanushree Dutta who recently spoke about how Nana Patekar sexually harassed her 10 years ago on the sets of a film.

We Indians are so comfortable in our cocoon of “men will be men” that we go to all possible lengths to justify the lecherousness of these men who literally get away with almost everything that they do to women in the industry.

You can take, for instance, director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s response to the entire controversy. Rakesh said that Tanushree had “misjudged everything” and it was Nana Patekar’s “encouragement” that she mistook for harassment. He also said that Nana was shooting a song after a long time which made him “very excited.”

Like so many others (from the industry and outside it) he also called Tanushree’s allegations a publicity gimmick which she was trying to pull to find her way back to the industry. Ganesha Acharya also took Nana’s side and tried to brush off the entire incident calling it nothing but a “misunderstanding.”

The fact that Tanushree has named both of these men as the perpetrators of harassment says a lot about the validity of their testimonies though.

A lot of people have also started questioning why it took so long for Tanushree to raise the issue. Firstly, all these people need to know that Tanushree did raise her voice 10 years ago and also lodged a complaint against Nana Patekar but no one paid any heed to her concerns.

Imagine the treachery of patriarchy! Firstly, it refuses to listen to you or pay any heed to you and then questions you for not raising your voice. That’s exactly what has been happening with Tanushree. And even for that matter, the reporting time of a sexual misconduct has nothing to do with its legitimacy.

“I left the film industry almost ten years ago. I stand to gain or lose nothing from this exercise. All I want is that my endeavour encourages other women in the industry to call out harassers,” said Tanushree in an interaction with The Indian Express. “When someone says he or she has been robbed, no one casts a doubt. But when a woman claims that she has been assaulted or harassed, her ‘character’ is examined, and often assassinated, before the discussion even begins,” she added.

“My fight is not against Nana Patekar — of course, I would be happy if this exercise brings me justice — but my primary goal is to point out the hypocrisy and misogyny in the industry,” she said.

Thankfully, just when I was beginning to wonder how complacent can the Indian film fraternity go, celebrities have finally started speaking in support of Tanushree Dutta. The fact that it took them 10 years to do so is a different topic, however.

The credit for opening up the conversation certainly goes to the journalist, Janice Sequiera. She was on the sets to cover the behind the scenes of this song from the film Horn Ok Pleassss when all of this transpired. She confirmed Tanushree’s claims through a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

After Janice’s tweets, a lot of celebrities have started sharing the thread and showing their support for Tanushree. Here is Twinkle Khanna’s tweet along with Janice’s thread:

Twinkle Khanna on Twitter Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE

Shyni Shetty who was present at the set of the film also confirmed that everything occurred exactly how Tanushree had raised it:

Shyni Shetty on Twitter Everything in this thread happened exactly the way it’s written. It was my first film as an AD. I was proud of what you did then, @TanushreeDutta and I’m proud of you today. https://t.co/5IX01qn0nb

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have also shown support:

PRIYANKA on Twitter Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors https://t.co/ia82UsCkkq

Here are some more tweets in Tanushree’s support:

Vir Das on Twitter For men, a big part of the #MeToo movement is listening to women tell their story. Supporting them with belief. #TanushreeDutta is telling hers. Be a good man, shut your mouth, and listen to it. There are many many more like it in our industry. And they deserve to be heard.

Siddharth on Twitter If a women speaks out about abuse, you listen. Even if it’s on her deathbed 50 years after the incident,you listen. If you ask why she didn’t speak earlier or you rush to dismiss her, the problem is with you. There will be investigation; but first, listen. Period. #TanushreeDutta

https://twitter.com/anuragkashyap72/status/1045586115154104320

Sonam K Ahuja on Twitter I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8

https://twitter.com/RajeevMasand/status/1045570278674165760

Faye DSouza on Twitter Here is a news report from 2008 for those who ask why #TanushreeDutta didn’t speak up then https://t.co/JtQhq4o78R

TheRichaChadha on Twitter It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.

Swara Bhasker on Twitter A female assistant director on set of the film speaks up. #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/SjH0foQKbu

Will the #MeToo movement in India finally find its impetuous from hereon?