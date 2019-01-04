Will ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ Do Justice To Showing A Lesbian Love Story On Screen?

Since eons, Bollywood has given us scores of films that are basically Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge with a new twist. Girl loves boy, they face major hurdles and finally end up together – the typical love story that is the crux of the majority of film plots. So, you can obviously feel my surprise (and shock) when the trailer of Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga turned the clichéd love story on its head-, it’s a woman pining for another woman and for once a same-sex love story isn’t presented as the comic relief in the film.

But as Bollywood has a rather long history of failing to represent the LGBTQ community well, some people are already apprehensive about what the film has in store- whether it will correct the follies of Bollywood’s representation of homosexuality or will it also bite the dust? Pooja Nair, who identifies as a homosexual and is an author at Gaysi Family, also has her own share of thoughts and inhibitions when it comes to our film industry’s latest attempt at portraying homosexuality on screen.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga | Official Trailer | Anil | Sonam | Rajkummar | Juhi | 1st Feb’19 Some love stories are not simple, Sweety’s is one such story. She has to contend with her over-enthusiastic family that wants to get her married, a young writer who is completely smitten by her, a secret that she harbors close to her heart and ultimately the truth that her true love might not find acceptance in her family and society.

Gaysi Family is a platform which gives a voice and a safe space to people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer and allows them to share personal opinions, coming out stories, poems, etc.

“Most of us are simply looking forward to it because it’s written by Ghazal, a trans woman. And secondly, because stories featuring queer narratives usually always are a part of a niche audience and are never made for the mainstream population. A DDLJ type film or a dharma style production has been a need because all of us deserve love stories with its own amount of tragedies and tunes we can hum for a long time,” she said. “To say the least, we are all expectantly looking forward to it.”

Will Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga create its own history or join the scores of films that are remembered only for their lousy attempt at demonstrating homosexuality? Well, that remains to be seen. Fingers crossed!